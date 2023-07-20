Archspire: Videopremiere heute

Die kanadische Tech-Death-Metal-Band Archspire plant für den heutigen Freitag, den 20. Juli 2023 eine Videopremiere um 19 Uhr (CEST). Alle Mitglieder sind während der Premiere im Chat und für Fragen zu haben.

Archspire zum Video:

“Attention Archspire fans:

If you or someone you know works in the electronics department at any department store we strongly urge you to hijack all tv’s at exactly 10 am PST Thursday July 20th and subject all morning shoppers to our brand new, totally “family friendly” music video! If you do not work at a department store (which you probably should. They have flexible hours and great benefits) we ask that you mark this time and date on your hot firefighters calendar, invite your parents, grandparents and/or any small children in your family over, turn on your TV, turn up your stereo and enjoy this official Archspire live video premiere!

We guarantee it will be the best family fun viewing event since that titty popped out at that sports game (or whatever).

‘ This message brought to you by the Global Management Team of Walmart'”

Das Video:

ARCHSPIRE EU Summer

03 Aug 23 Velenje (SI) Metaldays

04 Aug 23 Munich (DE) Backstage (+Shadow Of Intent +Within Destruction)

07 Aug 23 Dresden (DE) Reithalle (+Shadow Of Intent +Within Destruction)

08 Aug 23 Kraków (PL) Kwadrat (+Fit For An Autopsy +Within Destruction)

09 Aug 23 Warsaw (PL) Hybrydy (+Signs of the Swarm)

10 Aug 23 Schlotheim (DE) Party San

11 Aug 23 Jaromer (CZ) Brutal Assault

12 Aug 23 Bremen (DE) Tivoli (+Converge +Dying Fetus)

13 Aug 23 Kortrijk (BE) Alcatraz

14 Aug 23 Schweinfurt (DE) Stattbahnhof (+Dying Fetus)

15 Aug 23 Bochum (DE) Matrix (+Dying Fetus)

16 Aug 23 Tilburg (NL) 013 (+Converge +Dying Fetus)

17 Aug 23 Dinkelsbühl (DE) Summer Breeze

18 Aug 23 Spital am Semmering (AT) Kaltenbach Open Air

20 Aug 23 Carhaix (FR) Motocultor

© Archspire – Europe Summer 2023