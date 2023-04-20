Atreyu kommen auf Europa-Tour

Nachdem Sänger Alex Varkatzas im Jahre 2020 aus der Band Atreyu ausgestiegen ist, gab es Gerüchte, wie und ob es mit der Gruppe weitergehen würde. Drummer und Sänger Brandon Saller hat den Gesangsposten nun komplett übernommen. “The Hope Of A Spark” ist als EP erschienen und “nach” der Pandemie möchte man das Ganze auch live darbieten. Dafür kommt die Band nach Europa auf Headline-Tour unter dem Motto “We Want Your Skulls”.
ATREYU live
NOVEMBER
25 GERMANY BERLIN, HOLE 44
26 CZECH REP. PRAGUE, ROCK CAFÉ
27 AUSTRIA VIENNA, SZENE
28 GERMANY MUNICH, BACKSTAGE HALLE
29 SWITZERLAND ZURICH, DYNAMO
DECEMBER
01 SPAIN MADRID, MON LIVE
02 SPAIN BARCELONA, APOLO 2
04 FRANCE PARIS, BACKSTAGE BTM
05 GERMANY MUNSTER, SKATERS PALACE
06 BELGIUM ANTWERP, ZAPPA
07 HOLLAND UTRECHT, TIVOLI
09 GERMANY COLOGNE, KANTINE
10 GERMANY HAMBURG, KNUST
11 DENMARK COPENHAGEN, PUMPEHUSET
12 NORWAY OSLO, JOHN DEE
13 SWEDEN STOCKHOLM, KLUBBEN
Tickets go on sale Friday 21st at 11am CET, head to www.AtreyuOfficial.com for more information.
Die 4-Track-Ep erschien via Spinefarm Records.
“The overarching concept is essentially about the seasons of life,” erklärt Frontmann Brandon Saller. “Everyone goes through the same things, the ups, and downs of life. The emphasis really is the importance of at least respecting those, and finding the positives and the lessons from even your lowest moments.”
“The Hope Of A Spark” Tracklist
- Drowning
- God Devil
- Capital F
- Watch Me Burn