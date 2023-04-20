Atreyu kommen auf Europa-Tour

Nachdem Sänger Alex Varkatzas im Jahre 2020 aus der Band Atreyu ausgestiegen ist, gab es Gerüchte, wie und ob es mit der Gruppe weitergehen würde. Drummer und Sänger Brandon Saller hat den Gesangsposten nun komplett übernommen. “The Hope Of A Spark” ist als EP erschienen und “nach” der Pandemie möchte man das Ganze auch live darbieten. Dafür kommt die Band nach Europa auf Headline-Tour unter dem Motto “We Want Your Skulls”.

ATREYU live

NOVEMBER

25 GERMANY BERLIN, HOLE 44

26 CZECH REP. PRAGUE, ROCK CAFÉ

27 AUSTRIA VIENNA, SZENE

28 GERMANY MUNICH, BACKSTAGE HALLE

29 SWITZERLAND ZURICH, DYNAMO

DECEMBER

01 SPAIN MADRID, MON LIVE

02 SPAIN BARCELONA, APOLO 2

04 FRANCE PARIS, BACKSTAGE BTM

05 GERMANY MUNSTER, SKATERS PALACE

06 BELGIUM ANTWERP, ZAPPA

07 HOLLAND UTRECHT, TIVOLI

09 GERMANY COLOGNE, KANTINE

10 GERMANY HAMBURG, KNUST

11 DENMARK COPENHAGEN, PUMPEHUSET

12 NORWAY OSLO, JOHN DEE

13 SWEDEN STOCKHOLM, KLUBBEN

Tickets go on sale Friday 21st at 11am CET, head to www.AtreyuOfficial.com for more information.

Die 4-Track-Ep erschien via Spinefarm Records.

“The overarching concept is essentially about the seasons of life,” erklärt Frontmann Brandon Saller. “Everyone goes through the same things, the ups, and downs of life. The emphasis really is the importance of at least respecting those, and finding the positives and the lessons from even your lowest moments.”

“The Hope Of A Spark” Tracklist

Drowning God Devil Capital F Watch Me Burn

