Bad Omens auf “Europe 2024” Tour

Bad Omens kommen im kommenden Jahr auf “Europe 2024” Tour. Für die Auftritte von Bring Me The Horizon in der UK ist die Gruppe auch Direct Support.

BAD OMENS – Europe 2024

Jan 26th @ Palladium (Cologne, DE)

Jan 27th @ Columbiahalle (Berlin, DE)

Jan 30th @ Zenith (Munich, DE)

Feb 1st @ Halle 622 (Zurich, CH)

Feb 2nd @ Stadthalle (Offenbach, DE)

Feb 4th @ 013 (Tilburg, NL)

Feb 5th @ Ancienne Belgique (Brussels, BE)

Feb 6th @ Salle Pleyel (Paris, FR)

Feb 8th @ Alter Schlachthof (Dresden, DE)

Feb 9th @ SaSaZu (Prague, CZ)

Feb 11th @ Alcatraz (Milan, IT)

“Making the record changed us as songwriters and musicians. In many ways, I feel like it set me free as an artist because every decision made in the writing process was for myself, with no fear for anyone else’s expectations of what our third album should sound like. Be it our fans or our record label.”