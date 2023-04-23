Bleeding Through hauen Song “War Time” raus

Die Metalcore-Band Bleeding Through haben mit ihrem neuen Song “War Time” was Neues für ihre Fans. Die Gruppe aus Orange County, California, hauen das Stück via Sharptone Records raus. Den Visualizer gibt es weiter unten.

Bezugnehmend auf Sänger Brandan Schieppati handelt der Song von: “War Time is a statement about Bleeding Through’s career. All the lies and betrayal from people who were supposed to have our backs. It is about the greed and arrogance that is displayed in the music industry and world in general. War Time is about this band forming an even stronger bond with each other and taking on this negative world together.”

Stream und Visualizer: