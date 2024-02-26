Darkest Hour veröffentlichen Video zu “One With The Void”

Darkest Hour veröffentlichten kürzlich mit “Perpetual | Terminal” ihr zehntes Studioalbum und ein neues Musikvideo zum Song “One With The Void”. „This song, as well as this album, showcases John’s amazing talents like none other,“ sagt Schleibaum. „With this in mind, we chose to unveil this song, ‚One With the Void, as our third video and single for the release of Perpetual | Terminal. An emotional leap, ‚One with the Void‘ channels the melodic, dark, and atmospheric side of Darkest Hour. We are excited to premier this song alongside this incredible video by Mirko Witzki. This song is so personal to me, I love it. It continues the long tradition of John combining his amazing melodic talents with his introspective lyrical approach. To me, this is a love song; others might see another story, regardless there is no doubt this song expands the musical pallet of this band and brings a balance to this record that makes it perfect.“

Henry ergänzt: „This is probably my favorite song off too he new album. The music spoke to me from the early stages of the writing process and I knew this would be a special one. All the space created by the band really inspired me to get creative with the vocal melodies and try new approaches. It’s always a risky feeling trying new ideas and expanding on the established sound of the band, but also the most rewarding part of the process for me.“

„This is a whole Darkest Hour album in one song,“ the band says. „It felt like the perfect album opener, eventually became the title track, and therefore is the perfect place to start as we present this new album to the world. Lyrically, it touches on all of the themes of the record — an album centered around the duality of survival and rebirth. Or, you could just say, some new music from old friends who just won’t ever give up.“

Zuvor wurden bereits Vidoes für den Titeltrack und „Societal BIle“ veröffentlicht. Diese sind nachfolgend zu sehen.

