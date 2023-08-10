Dokken kündigen neues Album “Heaven Comes Down” an

Die Band Dokken kündigt ihr neues Album “Heaven Comes Down” für eine Veröffentlichung am 27. Oktober 2023 über Silver Lining Music an. Die erste Single “Fugitive” aus diesem Werk gibt es ab sofort.

© Dokken – Heaven Comes Down (Artwork)

“Heaven Comes Down” ist das 13. Studioalbum der amerikanischen Rock-Band. “The long anticipated new Dokken album, ‘Heaven Comes Down’, is finally done and the first single is titled ‘Fugitive’!” verkündet Don Dokken. “The inspiration for the lyrics came from what seems to me to be an uncertain world these days. It’s an up-tempo Rokker as are many on the album. I don’t know what the future holds for our world, so I decided to take a step back and watch it all unfold… Yes, I guess I’ve become like many these days a fugitive from life. Hence the title!”

“The song rocks and the lyrics are self-explanatory,” erzählt Don weiter, “like many songs I’ve written, it came to me late at night. Inspiration and pure stream of consciousness have always been the best formula for me when composing. It has that classic Dokken sound… A great song to blast when driving down the highway.”

Vorbestellen ist hier möglich.

Beim Video führte Chris Eyre (Dark Winds, Smoke Signals) Regie und zwar in Meow Wolf in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Video von Tom Strickfaden.

Track Listing:

1 – 1A Fugitive

2 – 2A Gypsy

3 – 3A Is It Me Or You?

4 – 4A Just Like A Rose

5 – 5A I’ll Never Give Up

6 – 1B Saving Grace

7 – 2B Over The Mountain

8 – 3B I Remember

9 – 4B Lost In You

10 – 5B Santa Fe

DON DOKKEN – Vocals

JON LEVIN – Guitar

CHRIS McCARVILL – Bass

BJ ZAMPA – Drums

Produced by Bill Palmer & Don Dokken

Bill Palmer: acoustic guitar on ‘Santa Fe’

Mark Boals: special guest (background vocals)