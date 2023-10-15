Doro Pesch veröffentlicht “Children Of The Dawn”

Doro Pesch veröffentlichte kürzlich einen neuen Song namens “Children Of The Dawn”, der aus ihrem neuen Album „Conqueress – Forever Strong And Proud“. Dieses erscheint am 27.10.23 via Nuclear Blast weltweit. Der Track eröffnet auch das kommenden Full-Length-Release.

© Doro – Conqueress – Forever Strong And Proud Album Cover

DORO kommentiert: “’Children Of The Dawn’ ist eine epische Hymne, kraftvoll und mitreißend! Es ist einer meiner absoluten Lieblingstracks auf dem neuen Album und deshalb auch der Opener.“

Mirko Witzki liefert ein atemberaubendes Video zu dem Track.

Hier gehts zum Video:

Conqueress – Forever Strong and Proud wird mit 15 brandneuen Songs und 5 Bonustracks veröffentlicht und kommt in folgenden Formaten:

Jewel case

2CD Digibook with 36p booklet (including bonus tracks)

2LP in gatefold with 2 inserts | Splatter white/black

2LP in gatefold with 2 inserts | Marbled white/blue

2LP in gatefold with 2 inserts | Red transparent (US only)

2LP in gatefold with 2 inserts | Picture

Box Set 2LP in gatefold with 2 inserts (incl bonus tracks) + 2CD Digibook with 36p booklet (including bonus tracks) + Pendant + Numbered & Signed Certificate + Poster + Patch + Pick (NB mailorder only)

DORO LIVE 2023

15.10.23 (ES) Cala Mondraga – Full Metal Holiday

28.10.23 (DE) Düsseldorf – Mitsubishi Electric Halle (SOLD OUT)

01.12.23 (MX) Mexico City – Life After Death Horror Festival

21.03.23 (US) Houston – Hell´s Heroes

