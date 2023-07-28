Hawthorne Heights kündigen “Lost Lights” EP an

Für den 8. September 2023 kündigen Hawthorne Heights ihre neue “Lost Lights” EP für eine Veröffentlichung über Pure Noise Records an. Die neue Single samt Video gibt es weiter unten zu hören und nennt sich “The Storm”.

© Hawthorne Heights – Lost Lights (Cover)

Über die neue Single weiß Frontmann JT Woodruff folgendes zu sagen: “The Storm was written in the middle of the night, deep in the throes of a worldwide shutdown, as I locked myself in a crimson red cabin in rural Ohio.

I needed to withdraw from the noise, in a world where everything was falling apart. No internet. No cable. No cell phone service. You truly have to be prepared for that type of silence. If you aren’t comfortable inside your own head, the silence can swallow you whole. I welcomed it. I let the calm and quiet slowly drag me under. The only sound I could hear was the gentle roar of a creek that was behind the cabin, knifing through the desperate forest that I was purposefully lost in. It came to me as I was staring into the fire that was raging in an old timey, wood burning hearth. I tossed another log into it, and noticed how quickly it turned to embers, and how long it took for the embers to smoulder from orange to black. Within that darkest black, I saw what seemed to me like a bright future. I felt myself letting go of things that I didn’t realise that I was hanging on to, and I immediately felt relief. I realiSed that I needed to set a fire inside of myself, and burn it down. I imagined what it would be like to stand on the ridge that was overlooking the cabin, and see the most beautiful fire that my eyes could register. The deepest orange of a thousand halloweens. The war at home is neverending.”

“Lost Lights” Tracklisting

The Storm

Dandelions

Lucerne Valley

Empty

We Were Never Lost