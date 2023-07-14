Mercenary mit erster Single “Heart of the Numb” feat. Matt Heafy und kündigen Album “Soundtrack To The End Times” an

Die dänischen Melo-Death-Metaller von Mercenary haben mit “Heart of the Numb” featuring Matt Heafy ihre erste Single (Lyric Video ist weiter unten zu sehen) aus ihrem kommenden neuen Studioalbum “Soundtrack To The End Times” veröffentlicht. Zwei überraschende Ereignisse mit denen ich persönlich nicht (mehr wirklich) gerechnet habe.

Das neue Studioalbum “Soundtrack To The End Of Times” soll am 22. September 2023 erscheinen. Es ist ihr achtes Werk und das Release kommt zehn Jahre nach ihrem letzten Longplayer. Pre-order hier: https://linktr.ee/mercenarymetal

Das Video gibt es hier:

Gitarrist Jakob Mølbjerg kommentiert dazu: “It’s a great pleasure to finally be able to spill the beans about our new album “Soundtrack for the End Times” which will be out on September 22nd!

In all sincerity, we truly feel that this monster of an album is our darkest and heaviest effort yet and a truly fresh take on all the trademark elements of Mercenary’s characteristic sound: Huge, soaring choruses that will grip and pierce your soul, bone crushing riffage and punishing drums that will pound you into the ground, and stellar leads that will bring back a renewed belief in beauty to your shattered existence. Everything wrapped in the crisp, powerful production from our very own Master-of-all-trades, Mr. Martin Buus, and a huge, crushing world class mix from Jacob Hansen.

New and old fans alike will hopefully also be mesmerized by the outstanding cover artwork by the masterful Niklas Sundin, who also did the legendary covers for “11 Dreams” and “Architect of lies”.

Get a taste of the delicious darkness that is our new single, “Heart of the Numb”, featuring none other than one of our biggest supporters ever, Mr. Matt Heafy of Trivium! We’ve been in touch for years and we were so fortunate that he agreed to grace this song and found the time to add some fierce killer vocals in his incredibly busy schedule. We’re ever so grateful!”

Zitat von Matt Heafy (Trivium):

“The world has always been familiar with the sounds and styles of metal from Sweden, from Norway, from Finland; but one country who has just as important – but unique – of a style is Denmark.

Denmark has had countless amazing bands come forth in the last few years, but one of the most iconic Danish metal bands who sounds quintessentially Danish-Metal is Mercenary. Mercenary for years has been ahead of the game crafting its own special blend of metal. When I hear Mercenary – I hear Denmark. I hear metal.

The way Mercenary has and does present its own special breed of music is exceptional.

You all must listen to this band.”

© Mercenary – Soundtrack To The End of Times (Cover)

Tracklisting:

Burning in Reverse

Heart of the Numb (Feat. Matt Heafy)

Where Darkened Souls Belong

Through this Blackened Hatred

Anthem for the Anxious

A Darker Path

Become the Flame

From the Ashes of the Fallen

Black Heart, Dead Tissue

Black Blood Soil

Beyond the Waves

UPCOMING TOURDATES:

2023: Danish Album Release Tour

23/9: Beta, Copenhagen

29/9: Studenterhuset, Aalborg

13/10: Platform K, Horsens

14/10: Kansas City, Odense