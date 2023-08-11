Mercenary veröffentlichen 2. Single “Anthem of the Anxious”

Mit “Anthem of the Anxious” gibt es von der dänischen Melodic Death Metal Band Mercenary eine zweite Single auf die Ohren. Das Video dazu gibt es weiter unten zu sehen. Das Stück stammt vom kommenden achten Album “Soundtrack For The End Times”, das zehn Jahre nach dem letzten Release erscheinen wird. Neue Musik gibt es ab dem 22. September 2023 in Form eines Longplayers, der via NoiseArt Records erscheinen wird.
Sänger René Petersen kommentiert: “Anthem for the Anxious” brings together all the best elements of the melodic side of Mercenary, spiced with the aggression and symphonic parts that makes it all work! An anthem for the lost souls of this earth fearing for the future.”
Tracklisting:
1 Burning in Reverse
2 Heart of the Numb (Feat. Matt Heafy)
3 Where Darkened Souls Belong
4 Through this Blackened Hatred
5 Anthem for the Anxious
6 A Darker Path
7 Become the Flame
8 From the Ashes of the Fallen
9 Black Heart, Dead Tissue
10 Black Blood Soil
11 Beyond the Waves
UPCOMING TOURDATES:
2023: Danish Album Release Tour
23/9: Beta, Copenhagen
29/9: Studenterhuset, Aalborg
13/10: Platform K, Horsens
14/10: Kansas City, Odense
Martin Buus: Lead guitar
René Pedersen: Bass & vocals
Martin Nielsen: Drums
Jakob Mølbjerg: Guitar
www.mercenary.dk