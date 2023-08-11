Mercenary veröffentlichen 2. Single “Anthem of the Anxious”

Mit “Anthem of the Anxious” gibt es von der dänischen Melodic Death Metal Band Mercenary eine zweite Single auf die Ohren. Das Video dazu gibt es weiter unten zu sehen. Das Stück stammt vom kommenden achten Album “Soundtrack For The End Times”, das zehn Jahre nach dem letzten Release erscheinen wird. Neue Musik gibt es ab dem 22. September 2023 in Form eines Longplayers, der via NoiseArt Records erscheinen wird.

Sänger René Petersen kommentiert: “Anthem for the Anxious” brings together all the best elements of the melodic side of Mercenary, spiced with the aggression and symphonic parts that makes it all work! An anthem for the lost souls of this earth fearing for the future.”

© Mercenary – Soundtrack To The End of Times (Cover)

Tracklisting:

1 Burning in Reverse

2 Heart of the Numb (Feat. Matt Heafy)

3 Where Darkened Souls Belong

4 Through this Blackened Hatred

5 Anthem for the Anxious

6 A Darker Path

7 Become the Flame

8 From the Ashes of the Fallen

9 Black Heart, Dead Tissue

10 Black Blood Soil

11 Beyond the Waves

UPCOMING TOURDATES:

2023: Danish Album Release Tour

23/9: Beta, Copenhagen

29/9: Studenterhuset, Aalborg

13/10: Platform K, Horsens

14/10: Kansas City, Odense

Martin Buus: Lead guitar

René Pedersen: Bass & vocals

Martin Nielsen: Drums

Jakob Mølbjerg: Guitar

www.mercenary.dk