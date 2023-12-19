Nasty entlassen Bassist Berislaw “Berry” Audenaerd

Im September 2023 hat die Band Nasty ihr aktuelles Studioalbum “Heartbreak Criminals” veröffentlicht. Die Gruppe entlässt aber auch ihren Bassisten Berislaw “Berry” Audenaerd, für den die genannte Veröffentlichung, die letzte mit der Band war. Das Statement der Band liest sich wie folgt:

“Anouncement:

We hope this message finds you well. We wanted to share an update regarding our band’s lineup. After a period of reflection, we came to a decision that involves parting ways with Berry.

After 12 years of touring the world together it was anything else than easy but it’s been a gradual process, and unfortunately, even though we love Berry, we’ve reached a point where we decided to keep the band going without him.

We wish only the best for Bolan!

Matthi, Paddy, Nash”

Teilen mit: Twitter

Facebook

Mehr

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Pinterest

WhatsApp

Mastodon

