Public Enemy kündigen Anniversary-Edition von “It Takes A Nation Of Millions To Hold Us Back” an

Public Enemy haben eine Anniversary-Edition zum 35-jährigen Jubiläum von “It Takes A Nation Of Millions To Hold Us Back” angekündigt Die neue Special Vinyl-Edition erscheint am 10. November 2023 via Universal Music Enterprises (UMe) und zwar als Doppel- und vierfach-Vinyl.

“It Takes a Nation of Millions to Hold Us Back” wird auf 180 Gramm Vinyl erscheinen. Die 4fach-Vinyl-Version enthält die Bonus-Track der Deluxe-2fach-CD, ausführliche neue Liner Notes von Chuck D, Flavor Flav, Q-Tip und Questlove sowie einen 12×12 Sticker.

Über das Release weiß Chuck D folgendes zu sagen: “Thanks to Run-DMC, LL Cool J and Whodini, we knew that hip-hop albums could explode on cassettes. At about the same time, Hank Shocklee was the manager of a record store, and he would point out how rock bands like Iron Maiden, The Rolling Stones, and even Bruce Springsteen were getting the most out of the album concept. So, we took that and went further with It Takes a Nation, approaching it like a rock band. It ended up becoming a part of rap’s evolution from a singles-driven genre into the dawn of rap’s album age.”

Public Enemy veröffentlichte das Album erstmals am 28. Juni 1988.

© Public Enemy – It Takes a Nation of Millions to Hold Us Back (Pack-Shot)

TRACKLISTING 4-LP

Side A:

Countdown To Armageddon Bring The Noise Don’t Believe The Hype Cold Lampin With Flavor

Side B:

Terminator X To The Edge Of Panic Mind Terrorist Louder Than A Bomb Caught, Can We Get A Witness?

Side C:

Show ‘Em Whatcha Got She Watch Channel Zero?! Night Of The Living Baseheads Black Steel In The Hour Of Chaos

Side D:

Security Of The First World Rebel Without A Pause Prophets Of Rage Party For Your Right To Fight

Side E:

Bring The Noise (No Noise Version) Bring The Noise (No Noise Instrumental) Bring The Noise (No Noise A Cappella) Rebel Without A Pause (Instrumental)

Side F:

Night Of The Living Baseheads (Anti-High Blood Pressure Encounter Mix) Night Of The Living Baseheads (Terminator X Meets DST And Chuck Chill Out Instrumental Mix) The Edge Of Panic

Side G:

Terminator X To The Edge Of Panic (No Need To Panic Radio Version) The Rhythm, The Rebel (A Capella) Prophets Of Rage (Power Version)

Side H:

Caught, Can We Get A Witness? (Pre Black Steel Ballistic Felony Dub) B-Side Wins Again (Original Version) Black Steel In The Hour Of Chaos (Instrumental)

TRACKLISTING 2-LP

Side A:

Countdown To Armageddon Bring The Noise Don’t Believe The Hype Cold Lampin With Flavor

Side B:

Terminator X To The Edge Of Panic Mind Terrorist Louder Than A Bomb Caught, Can We Get A Witness?

Side C:

Show ‘Em Whatcha Got She Watch Channel Zero?! Night Of The Living Baseheads Black Steel In The Hour Of Chaos

Side D:

Security Of The First World Rebel Without A Pause Prophets Of Rage Party For Your Right To Fight

