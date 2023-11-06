Slipknot trennen sich von Jay Weinberg

Die Trennungen bei Slipknot scheinen kein Ende nehmen zu wollen. Dieses Mal trennt sich die Band von Jay Weinberg. Die Gruppe hat dazu ein Statement veröffentlicht, dessen Original mittlerweile von allen Social Media Kanälen wieder entfernt wurde. Dort stand allerdings folgendes:

“We would like to thank Jay Weinberg for his dedication and passion over the past ten years. No one can ever replace Joey Jordison‘s original sound, style or energy, but Jay honored Joey‘s parts and contributed to the last three albums and we, the band, and the fans appreciate it. But as ever, Slipknot is intent on evolving. The band has decided to make a creative decision, and to part ways with Jay. We wish Jay all the best and are very excited for what the future holds.”

Weinberg war Mitglied seit 2014. Im Jahre 2018 trennte sich Slipknot schon von Chris Fehn und Anfang diesen Jahres von Craig Jones. Warum die Statements entfernt wurden ist bisher unbekannt.

