Strike Twelve mit neuem Album “Last Band Standing” und neuer Single “Smart Phones, Stupid People”

Die Punks von Strike Twelve, aus San Diego / Temecula, CA, haben mit “Last Band Standing” ihr neues Studioalbum angekündigt. Außerdem gibt es mit “Smart Phones, Stupid People” eine neue Single. Der Longplayer wird am 30. Juni 2023 via Thousand Islands Records erscheinen.

Das Video wurde komplett auf den Smartphones der Band mit der Hilfe von Kaci, Gaby, Laila, Melisa, Connor und Ben gedreht.

© Strike Twelve – Last Band Standing … Artwork

Bassist und Vocalist Joey T sagt dazu: “I got the inspiration for this song while sitting on the couch with several other people in the room, all of us separately staring in silence at our respective phones. ‘Smart Phones, Stupid People’ takes a look at the challenges we face with our ever-growing dependence on technology and reminds us that there is a real world with real people right in front of us. And, of course, we shot the whole video on our smart phones…”

