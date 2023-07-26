Anti-Flag veröffentlichen Statement nach Auflösung und Missbrauchsvorwürfen

Die Band hat sich vor knapp einer Woche ohne große Worte und Angaben von Gründen aufgelöst (siehe hier), die Accounts in den Sozialen Medien gelöscht ebenso die bandeigene Website. Die Missbrauchsvorwürfe gegen Justin Sane stehen im Raum. Nun haben die verbleibenden Mitglieder ein Statement dazu veröffentlicht.

“A core tenet of the band Anti-Flag is to listen to and believe all survivors of sexual violence and abuse. The recent allegations about Justin are in direct contradiction to that tenet. Therefore, we felt the only immediate option was to disband.

We have been shocked, confused, saddened and absolutely heartbroken from the moment we heard these allegations. While we believe this is extremely serious, in the last 30 years we have never seen Justin be violent or aggressive toward women. This experience has shaken us to our core.

We understand and apologize that this response may not have been quick enough for some people. This is new territory for all of us and it is taking time for us to process the situation.

It was a privilege for us to be in the band Anti-Flag, as we seek to find our path forward we wish healing to all survivors.

– Chris, Chris, and Pat”