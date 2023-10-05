Betraying The Martyrs mit Abschiedsveröffentlichung “Godspeed” EP und Musikvideo “Irae + The Veil”

Die französische Band Betraying The Martyrs haben mit der “Godspeed”-EP ihre Abschiedsveröffentlichung über Out Of Line Music veröffentlicht und hauen noch ein Musikvideo zu “Irae + The Veil” nach einer 15-jährigen Karriere und über 950 Auftritten weltweit raus.

“2008 – 2023

“Betraying The Martyrs have decided to part ways. After a 15 years old very successful career that has seen the French band perform over 950 concerts throughout the whole world, BTM have decided to call it a day.

As we’ve always been, we’d like to remain transparent with you guys, who have been supporting us for all these years and through so many events. The world’s economical situation (during & right after Covid) took a massive toll on all of us, financially but also individually (physically and mentally) and we simply came to the conclusion that we don’t have the strength to move forward together. For the past months, we have been struggling to function as a band, to make consensual, unanimous decisions and to all be able to look in the same directions. That being said, it is with a lot of emotions that we would like to present you our very last piece, a 7minutes-long music video that took us immense efforts in the making. A farewell gift for you all to enjoy. Watch & share the band’s final offering “The Veil” – out now everywhere and on all platforms.

Thank you for all those beautiful years, we will cherish those memories spent together for the rest of our lives.

Streamt die EP “Godspeed” hier

https://BetrayingTheMartyrs.lnk.to/Godspeed

Video:

