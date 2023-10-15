Décembre Noir mit neuem Album “Your Sunset | My Sunrise” und neuem Video

Décembre Noir haben mit ihrem neuen Album “Your Sunset | My Sunrise” kürzlich ein neues Release rausgehauen via Lifeforce Records und das wird mit einem neuen Video zum Track “Sleepwalker (In Yesterday’s Past)” gefeiert. Gedreht wurde das Video von Alexander Dietz von Heaven Shall Burn und ihrem Langzeit-Videographer Philipp Hirsch.

Das Album wird von der Band als “the cry for inner peace set to music. A heavy heart full of tears, which threatens to plunge its bearer into the abyss at any moment. Even if this means giving up oneself, in the end only the long-awaited silence counts. It is the escape on the wings of addiction from the battlefield of never-ending depression.”

Die Gruppe aus Thüringen hat vorher schon die Alben „The Renaissance Of Hope“ (2020), „Autumn Kings“ (2018), „Forsaken Earth“ (2016) und „A Discouraged Believer“ (2014) veröffentlicht.

© Décembre Noir – Your Sunset, my Sunrise (Artwork)

DÉCEMBRE NOIR Live

14.10. Erfurt | Club From Hell – ALBUM RELEASE SHOW

ON TOUR WITH ENDSEEKER

18.10. Franfurt/ Main | Nachtleben

19.10. Nürnberg | Der Cult

20.10. Weiher | Live Music Hall

21.10. Würzburg | B-Hof

26.10. Leipzig | Hellraiser

27.10. Bochum | Turock Fest

28.10. Hamburg | Bahnhof Pauli

25.11. Saalfeld | Klubhaus

<a href="https://decembrenoirlfr.bandcamp.com/album/your-sunset-my-sunrise">Your Sunset | My Sunrise von Décembre Noir</a>

