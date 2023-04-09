Defiled veröffentlichen dritte Track “Red World” samt Musikvideo

Die Death-Metal-Band Defiled teilen ihren dritten Track “Red World “ von ihrem kommenden Studioalbum “The Highest Level”, das am 28. April 2023 via Season of Mist erscheinen wird.

Die Band kommentiert: “The small, claustrophobic room in this video may remind you of Room 101 in the movie “1984”. If so, you are right. Haven’t you ever felt that since Covid, the world has become more and more surveillance oriented and peer pressure driven? We made this song to capture the update in the world. However, it is not a specific condemnation of any particular country or group. We deliberately try to construct a perspective that is abstract and metaphorical. The themes we deal with are heavy and dark, and they are filled with our own irony. But we hope the world will become a better place. We hope you enjoy the video.”

Pre-Order ist hier möglich, ein Pre-Save an dieser Stelle.

© Defiled – The Highest Level

Track-list:

Off-limits (02:35 Stealth (03:11) The Highest Level (03:17) Entrapped (03:16) The Status Quo (02:32) Warmonger (02:37) Demonization (03:29) Inquisition (03:39) Madness Accelerated (02:11) Delusion (02:54) Only the Strongest Survive (02:54) Red World (04:06) The Last Straw (03:25) Requiem (02:43) The Speech (00:36)

Total (43:17)

https://www.defiled.info

<a href="https://defiledjapan.bandcamp.com/album/the-highest-level">The Highest Level by Defiled</a>