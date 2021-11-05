Der Weg einer Freiheit veröffentlichen “Immortal” vom Album “Noktvrn”

Der deutschen Black-Metaller von Der Weg einer Freiheit haben einen brandneuen Song namens “Immortal” veröffentlicht. Mit dabei ist Dávid Mako von The Devil’s Trade als Gast-Vokalist. Der neue Song kann weiter unten gehört werden.

Sänger Nikita Kamprad kommentiert wie folgt: “Early 2018, I (Nikita) was asked by Crippled Black Phoenix to fill in on guitars. After two shows in the Netherlands and Germany we started our journey through the eastern parts of Europe and in Budapest we were joined by a Hungarian dark singer-songwriter I never heard of back then. This was the first time I met our friend Dávid Mako aka The Devil’s Trade who’s one of those artists being able to move you to tears solely through his voice. Ever since I saw him performing his doomy folk songs for the first time I knew there’s something absolutely unique about him and on top he’s just one of the nicest and most humble human beings I know.

Having finished the instrumental of the song I was pretty sure, it needed a “different” kind of vocal for the verse parts. Being a song that is quite different already, combining a simple song structure with new approaches in sound design and using synthesizers for the very first time, I had a feeling to make the song even more special by giving it a guest vocal performance. Without hesitation we asked Dávid for this and he immediately accepted our invitation.

We hope you are as excited about the song as we are, as after the 1st and 2nd single this is probably not the typical Der Weg einer Freiheit song you would expect!”

Dávid Mako fügt folgendes hinzu: “I love Der Weg Einer Freiheit. Every single one of them. To take part in their vision is among the best things ever happened to me.”

“Immortal” stammt vom komenden Album “Noktvrn”, welches am 19. November 2021 via Season Of Mist erscheint.

© Der Weg einer Freiheit Tourplakat

DER WEG EINER FREIHEIT

w/ THE DEVIL’S TRADE

18.11.21 DE Berlin, SO36

19.11.21 DE Bochum, Rockpalast

20.11.21 DE Köln, Essigfabrik

21.11.21 DE Frankfurt, Nachtleben

25.11.21 DE München, Backstage

26.11.21 DE Würzburg, Posthalle

27.11.21 CH Zürich, Dynamo

03.12.21 DE Trier, Mergener Hof

04.12.21 DE Stuttgart, Im Wizemann

05.12.21 DE Dresden, Beatpol

LIVE 2022

11.02.22 DE Hamburg, Headcrash

05.06.22 UK Brighton, Doomsday Fest @ Concorde 2

13.08.22 DE Schlotheim, Party San Open Air

18.08.22 DE Dinkelsbühl, Summer Breeze Open Air

Das Cover stammt von Max Löffler und ist nachfolgend zu sehen.

© Der Weg einer Freiheit – Noktvrn Artwork

Tracklist:

1. Finisterre II (01:52)

2. Monument (06:46)

3. Am Rande der Dunkelheit (08:18)

4. Immortal (06:50)

5. Morgen (07:00)

6. Gegen das Licht (11:13)

7. Haven (05:45)

Total: 0:47:44