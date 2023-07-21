Drummer Jason Costa steigt bei All That Remains aus

Der All That Remains Drummer Jason Costa hat seinen Austritt aus der Metalcore-Band All That Remains bekannt gegeben. Dies teilte er in den verschiedenen Sozialen Medien mit.

“Hi Everyone,

For the last 17 years I have had an absolute blast writing, touring, creating and partying in this band with people that I love and respect. My reasons for leaving are deeply personal and have nothing to do with any drama or anything within the band.

I love these guys and consider myself extremely lucky to have been a part of this for so long. I won’t be quitting music for good so

hopefully I’ll still see all you friends and acquaintances around the world again in the future! Thank you all so much for countless great shows,

energy and incredibly fun times!!

– Jason Costa“

Costas Ausstieg kommt während die Band im Studio ist und an neuen Aufnahmen arbeitet.