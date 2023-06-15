Ghost wird ein Extended “Impera”-Box-Set veröffentlichen

Ghost werden ein Extended “Impera”-Box-Set im Juli 2023 veröffentlichen. So sagt es die Ankündigung seitens der Band. Es handelt sich dabei um eine erweiterte Fassung des aktuellen Studioalbums und wird am 28. Juli erscheinen.
Die Box enthält dann folgendes:
- Individually copper foiled numbered at 6K units worldwide
- “Impera” and “Live From The Ministry” EP double colored vinyl (sky blue and gold) etching on Side D enclosed in a 3D, die-cut jacket with light feature
- 28-page “Impera” album booklet
- “Phantomime” EP on black ice vinyl with exclusive jacket artwork
- Unreleased cover “Stay” on a limited-edition orchid 7-inch single with etching on side B
- 22-page thick bound photo book
- 18×24 “Spillways” poster
- GHOST wax seal kit contained in a satin pouch with embroidered GHOST logo and three colored custom GHOST candles with three stamper designs
- All enclosed in a matte lift lid box with a copper foil GHOST logo
Mehr Infos hier.