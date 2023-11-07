Gwar trennen sich von Gitarrist Brent Purgason aka Pustulus Maximus

Die Schock-Rock-Band Gwar aus Richmond, Virginia, trennte sich kürzlich von ihrem Gitarristen Brent Purgason aka Pustulus Maximus. Die Trennung erfolgte ohne “böses Blut” und geschah beidseitig. Purgason war elf Jahre lang Mitglied bei dieser Gruppe und trat ihr 2012 bei.

Purgasons Statement:

“11 years ago I had the privilege of joining the greatest shock rock and roll band in the world. Today, I announce my departure from it.

Playing and performing as PUSTULUS MAXIMUS has been quite the experience and I’ll be forever grateful for it. I want to extend my utmost appreciation for all the support given to me by the fans over the years. They have been kind, generous and enthusiastic for the band and my character throughout my tenure and I couldn’t ask to ever perform in front of a greater group of people. It has been an honor to spill blood on you.

GWAR will continue to have my support. I am leaving on good terms and will still be around to help out some behind the scenes. To what degree, I don’t know yet but our creative lives are still very much tied together. For the fans, I hope you continue to show your love and enthusiasm for the band as I’m sure the future will be filled with more blood and gore.

Leaving brings back many memories over the years and the main one that comes to mind is getting the call from Dave Brockie while driving home down Lakeside Avenue. He was screaming through the phone, ‚Dude! You’re in the band!‘. It was a great moment to have and It breaks my heart that no one else will ever get that call again. It’s a reminder that this was a very different band when I joined and I was a very different person. People grow and priorities change.

From the bottom of my heart, thank you to the members of GWAR that invited me in, not only to perform but to become an owner of the band, a friend, and a brother. I am happy I was able to share many stages with you all across the world and have been supported by the hardest working crew in the industry.

There are many things I could say and reflect on but I will conclude this statement and leave you with a passage from a song, A Farewell to Kings by Rush.

When they turn the pages of history

When these days have passed long ago

Will they read of us with sadness

For the seeds that we let grow?

We turned our gaze

From the castles in the distance

Eyes cast down

On the path of least resistance

Sincerely,

Brent Purgason”

Teilen mit: Twitter

Facebook

Mehr

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Pinterest

WhatsApp

Mastodon

