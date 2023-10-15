Kill The Lights teilen Video-Single “Scapegoat”

Bei Kill The Lights sind ehemalige Bandmitglieder von Bullet For My Valentine, Throw The Fight, Threat Signal und Still Remains. Jetzt hat die Gruppe ihre neue Video-Single “Scapegoat” mit ihrer Hörerschaft geteilt.

„‚Scapegoat‘ discusses the feeling of being trapped in your own head, believing that there is no escape or place that you can turn to for help,“ erläutert die Band. „The constant cycles of self-doubt, anger, and depression eat away at your confidence and willingness to make changes. It’s like your setting yourself up to fail — always choosing the path with the most negative outcomes or most toxic situations.“

