L.S. Dunes mit Video zu “Grey Veins”

Die Post-Hardcore-Supergroup L.S. Dunes haben zum Track “Grey Veins” ein Musikvideo veröffentlicht. Frank Iero (u.a. My Chemical Romance) kommentierte das Video so:

“it’s here!! the music video for grey veins is out now and i’m so excited to send this out into the world! we’ve wanted to do a video for grey veins for a while…and i’ve wanted to make a video or movie like this ever since i was a little kid. we had so much fun making this video and we hope you love it as much as we do. thank you @brigittewright and @fantasyrecords for taking the ride and believing in the crazy. i love making things, and i am forever grateful for my luck and good fortune to somehow find a job that allows me to do the things i love. @LSDunes forever.”

Die Band besteht aus Mitglieder von My Chemical Romance, Thursday, Coheed And Cambria & Saosin.