Lord Of The Lost mit Billy Idol Cover “Shock To The System” und Cover-Album “Weapons Of Mass Seduction”

Lord Of The Lost haben ein mit Billy Idol Cover von “Shock To The System” veröffentlicht und kündigen ein entsprechendes Cover-Album mit dem Namen “Weapons Of Mass Seduction” an. Der Longplayer soll am 29. Dezember 2023 via Napalm Records erscheinen. Ein Musikvideo zur ersten Single aus diesem Release gibt es weiter unten.

Chris Harms zu “Shock To The System”:

„I remember exactly when I heard this song for the first time. I was 13 years old, it was summer and I was sitting in the back of the Opel Manta convertible in which I drove to the open-air pool with my older sister and her boyfriend. Rarely has the energy of a single song gripped me so much. We’d like to give a little bit of that energy back with our tribute to Billy Idol and this song through our cover and accompanying video.“

LORD OF THE LOST sagen folgendes zum Album:

„During the production of our last album, Blood & Glitter, while recording our Roxette cover ‚The Look‘ in Finland, it had already become clear that we had opened Pandora’s box. The energy and fun of covering the songs of beloved and respected colleagues and idols was something we were determined to continue. So even before the release of Blood & Glitter we started working on this ‚covers album‘ project, which for us is the perfect dessert to Blood & Glitter, before we embark on the adventure of reinventing ourselves again for a new studio album.“

Vorbestellen des Albums

© Lord Of The Lost – Weapons Of Mass Seduction Artwork

Weapons Of Mass Seduction Tracklist:

CD 1

Shock To The System (Billy Idol Cover)

Unstoppable (Sia Cover)

Smalltown Boy (Bronski Beat Cover)

Turbo Lover (Judas Priest Cover)

Hymn (Ultravox Cover)

Give In To Me (Michael Jackson Cover)

River (Bishop Briggs Cover)

Somewhere Only We Know (Keane Cover)

(I Just) Died In Your Arms (feat. Anica Russo) (Cutting Crew Cover)

High (Zella Day Cover)

House On A Hill (The Pretty Reckless Cover)

CD 2

The Look (feat. Blümchen) (Roxette Cover)

Ordinary Town (Celebrate The Nun Cover)

Cha Cha Cha (Käärijä Cover)

Judas (Lady Gaga Cover)

Children Of The Damned (Iron Maiden Cover)

Wig In A Box (Hedwig and the Angry Inch Cover)

Bad Romance (Lady Gaga Cover)

The Most Radical Thing To Do (The Ark Cover)

This Is The Life (Amy MacDonald Cover)

It’s A Sin (Pet Shop Boys Cover)

Ordinary World (Duran Duran Cover)

CD 3 – Ltd Deluxe Edition only

Starman (David Bowie Cover)

Girl, You’ll Be A Woman Soon (Neil Diamond Cover)

The Days Of Pearly Spencer (David McWilliams Cover)

Hey You (Pink Floyd Cover)

I Had Too Much To Dream Last Night (The Electric Prunes Cover)

Where Do You Go To My Lovely (Peter Sarstedt Cover)

Turn! Turn! Turn! (To Everything There Is A Season) (The Byrds Cover)

In The Year 2525 (Exordium & Terminus) (Zager & Evans Cover)

All I Have To Do Is Dream (The Everly Brothers Cover)

Perfect Day (Lou Reed Cover)

LORD OF THE LOST live:

LORDFEST 2023:

09.12.23 DE – Hamburg

BLOOD & GLITTER Shows:

13.12.23 FI – Helsinki

14.12.23 FI – Jyväskylä – LOW TICKETS!

15.12.23 FI – Tampere – SOLD OUT!

Festivals 2023:

17.+18.11.23 DE – Leipzig / Gothic Meets Classic

15 Years Of LORD OF THE LOST Tour 2024:

22.03.24 DE – Nuremberg

23.03.24 DE – Munich – LOW TICKETS!

24.03.24 IT – Trezzo sull’Adda

26.03.24 CH – Pratteln

27.03.24 FR – Grenoble

29.03.24 ES – Barcelona

30.03.24 ES – Madrid

02.04.24 FR – Paris

03.04.24 LU – Luxembourg

04.04.24 DE – Frankfurt

05.04.24 DE – Cologne – LOW TICKETS!

06.04.24 NL – Amsterdam – LOW TICKETS!

17.04.24 CZ – Prague

18.04.24 HU – Budapest

19.04.24 AT – Vienna

20.04.24 DE – Stuttgart

24.04.24 DE – Berlin

25.04.24 PL – Warsaw

26.04.24 PL – Krakow

27.04.24 DE – Leipzig

BACK TO EUROVISION:

10.05.24 SE – Malmö

Special show one day before the ESC Grand Final

Festivals 2024:

29.01.-02.02.24 US – Miami / 70000tons of Metal

06.06.-08.06.24 PL – Gdańsk / Mystic Festival

09.08.-11.08.24 BE – Kortrijk / Alcatraz Festival

10.08.-11.08.24 DE – Hildesheim / M’era Luna

14.08.-17.08.24 DE – Dinkelsbühl / Summer Breeze

24.08.24 DE – Wuppertal / Feuertal Festival

Tickets available here: http://tour.lordofthelost.de

Teilen mit: Twitter

Facebook

Mehr

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Pinterest

WhatsApp

Mastodon

