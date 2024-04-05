Misery Signals verabschieden sich

Die Band Misery Signals ist im Metalcore schon über zwanzig Jahre unterwegs und kündigen nun ihren Abschied an. Eine Tour läuft unter dem Banner “Blood is Forever Love is Forever Farewell Tour”. Die Tickets sind im Kauf. Für EU und UK soll etwas in der Mache sein, steht aber noch nicht 100% fest. Das Statement liest sich wie folgt:

“Blood is Forever Love is Forever Farewell Tour. Tickets on sale Tomorrow, April 3rd, 10am Local Time.

*EU/UK – Don’t book those flights just yet. Exclusive Dates TBA.

Misery Signals has been a band for 22 years, essentially half of our lives. It’s afforded us the privilege of sharing stages with bands we admire, who have inspired us. We’ve forged lifelong friendships with many we’ve encountered on the road. The responses we’ve received while performing onstage, coupled with the personal sentiments shared with us offstage, have made these 22 years some of the most cherished moments of our collective lives.

We are eternally grateful for all the support this band has received, and we will never take it for granted. It’s time for us to close this chapter of our lives and explore new opportunities individually. We didn’t want to conclude this journey without giving our supporters a proper chance to say goodbye. The “Blood is Forever, Love is Forever Farewell Tour” will signify the end of Misery Signals.

A Farewell Tour wouldn’t feel complete without our brother, Karl Schubach. These final shows will feature career-spanning sets with both Jesse Zaraska and Karl Schubach performing songs from their respective Misery Signals albums. We’re eagerly anticipating seeing you all one last time.

Blood is Forever, Love is Forever – Mis Sigs”

