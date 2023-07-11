Oomph! mit neuer Single “Wem die Stunde schlägt”

Die legendäre Band Oomph! veröffentlicht mit “Wem die Stunde schlägt” ihre erste Single aus dem kommenden 14.Studioalbum “Richter und Henker”. Der Longplayer soll am 8. September 2023 erscheinen. Es ist der erste neue Song mit CR4P und FLUX sowie dem neuen Sänger DER SCHULZ.

OOMPH! zu dem Text von “Wem Die Stunde Schlägt”:

“The song is about recognizing what hour has struck and becoming aware of the situation you are in. It’s about not giving up. Even in hard times, you always have to get back up and try to come back stronger than before, instead of listening to those who would like to see you fail and only want to make you small.

The title is borrowed from the bestseller by Ernest Hemingway, whose great writing style we adore.”

Zum Video:

“The video is a symbolic representation of the song’s lyrics – stating that we always have a choice in which directions we go. In a flashback daydream of sorts, we’re told the story of a young woman at the turn of the century, who is condemned by mythical masked figures and led to the gallows because she apparently murdered her husband. The band is both the witness and the storyteller. The plot is not given away. In addition, there are energetic and powerful band performance scenes. The video was shot in the impressive baroque setting of Bückeburg Castle and its mausoleum.”

Oomph! – Richter und Henker Artwork

Richter und Henker Tracklisting:

1 Wem die Stunde Schlägt

2 Richter und Henker

3 Soll das Liebe Sein?

4 Nur Ein Mensch

5 Schrei nur Schrei

6 Nichts wird mehr Gut

7 Sag Jetzt Einfach Nichts

8 Es ist Nichts, Wie es Scheint

9 Wo die Angst Gewinnt

10 All die Jahre

11 Wut feat. Joachim Witt

12 Ein Kleines Bisschen Glück