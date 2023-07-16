Original Biohazard Drummer Anthony Meo ist gestorben

Der Biohazard Sänger und Gitarrist Billy Graziadei hat kürzlich zum Tod des Original Biohazard Drummer Anthony Meo Stellung bezogen. Meo ist dem Kampf gegen Krebs erlegen und saß an den Drum für die Demo aus dem Jahre 1988, bevor er durch Danny Schuler ersetzt wurde und der heute immer noch am Schlagzeug sitzt. Meo hat auch die Drums für Tribe Of Anger gespielt.

Danny Schulers Statement:

“Anthony MEO was the original drummer of @biohazarddfl and a founding member of the band. He was also a friend I’ve known since I was 5 years old. I grew up looking up to him as a drummer, and I went to school with his sister, Nicole. MEO lived 2 blocks from me in Canarsie, and he used to come play drums with me at my house. He was a few years older than me, but we were friends. I remember seeing him with biohazard in the early days. And when he left the band and I joined, he gave me his blessing. In later years, he would come to the shows and sit in on the drums and remind everybody how important he was to biohazard. Without MEO, there is no biohazard. We lost a brother today, and a true old school Brooklyn original. He was truly one of a kind, living life on his terms. And a great drummer. Rest in peace my brother, and thank you for showing me the way.”