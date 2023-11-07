Powerwolf kündigen Wolfsnächte Tour 2024 und neues Studioalbum an

Powerwolf haben mehrere Dinge angekündigt. Einmal, wie in der Mitteilung stand, die bisher größte Europa-Headliner-Tour für das Jahr 2024. Nämlich die Wolfsnächte 2024. Als Special Guests sind HammerFall und als Support Wind Rose dabei. Und ein neues Studioalbum wurde ebenfalls angekündigt.
Das Vorgänger-Werk “Call Of The Wild” erschien 2021 und die weiteren Details für den Nachfolger gibt es “in Kürze”. Fans können sich aber auch für Wolfsnächte Tour 2024 freuen. Bei der sollen schon neue Songs gespielt werden.
Powerwolf dazu:
“We are stoked to announce the biggest tour in POWERWOLF’s history and the release of a brand new album in 2024! Without going into the details of the album yet, WOLFSNÄCHTE 2024 will be a breathtaking experience not to be missed! You can expect a massive production and some surprises you haven’t seen from us before! Our friends from HAMMERFALL and WIND ROSE will join us to ensure a perfect evening!”
POWERWOLF Wolfsnächte 2024:
w/ HammerFall, Wind Rose
04.10.24 DE – Hamburg / Barclays Arena
05.10.24 NL – Amsterdam / AFAS Live
06.10.24 BE – Antwerp / Lotto Arena
10.10.24 LU – Esch Sur Alzette / Rockhal
11.10.24 DE – Stuttgart / Schleyerhalle
12.10.24 DE – Frankfurt / Festhalle
14.10.24 IT – Milan / Alcatraz
16.10.24 CH – Zürich / The Hall
17.10.24 FR – Paris / Zenith
18.10.24 DE – Oberhausen / Rudolf Weber Arena
19.10.24 DE – Berlin / Velodrom
21.10.24 PL – Krakow / Tauron Arena
22.10.24 HU – Budapest / MVM Dome
23.10.24 AT – Vienna / Gasometer
25.10.24 DE – Munich / Olympiahalle
26.10.24 CZ – Prague / Sportovni Hala Fortuna