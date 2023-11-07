Powerwolf kündigen Wolfsnächte Tour 2024 und neues Studioalbum an

Powerwolf haben mehrere Dinge angekündigt. Einmal, wie in der Mitteilung stand, die bisher größte Europa-Headliner-Tour für das Jahr 2024. Nämlich die Wolfsnächte 2024. Als Special Guests sind HammerFall und als Support Wind Rose dabei. Und ein neues Studioalbum wurde ebenfalls angekündigt.

Das Vorgänger-Werk “Call Of The Wild” erschien 2021 und die weiteren Details für den Nachfolger gibt es “in Kürze”. Fans können sich aber auch für Wolfsnächte Tour 2024 freuen. Bei der sollen schon neue Songs gespielt werden.

Powerwolf dazu:

“We are stoked to announce the biggest tour in POWERWOLF’s history and the release of a brand new album in 2024! Without going into the details of the album yet, WOLFSNÄCHTE 2024 will be a breathtaking experience not to be missed! You can expect a massive production and some surprises you haven’t seen from us before! Our friends from HAMMERFALL and WIND ROSE will join us to ensure a perfect evening!”

POWERWOLF Wolfsnächte 2024:

w/ HammerFall, Wind Rose

04.10.24 DE – Hamburg / Barclays Arena

05.10.24 NL – Amsterdam / AFAS Live

06.10.24 BE – Antwerp / Lotto Arena

10.10.24 LU – Esch Sur Alzette / Rockhal

11.10.24 DE – Stuttgart / Schleyerhalle

12.10.24 DE – Frankfurt / Festhalle

14.10.24 IT – Milan / Alcatraz

16.10.24 CH – Zürich / The Hall

17.10.24 FR – Paris / Zenith

18.10.24 DE – Oberhausen / Rudolf Weber Arena

19.10.24 DE – Berlin / Velodrom

21.10.24 PL – Krakow / Tauron Arena

22.10.24 HU – Budapest / MVM Dome

23.10.24 AT – Vienna / Gasometer

25.10.24 DE – Munich / Olympiahalle

26.10.24 CZ – Prague / Sportovni Hala Fortuna

© Powerwolf – Wolfsnächte 2024

