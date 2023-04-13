Pupil Slicer mit neuer Single “No Temple” + Musikvideo

Die Band Pupil Slicer aus UK kommt mit ihrer neuen Single “No Temple” und einem Musikvideo daher. Bei diesem Song handelt es sich um den zweiten Track aus dem kommenden Studioalbum “Blossom”, welches via Prosthetic Records am 2. Juni 2023 erscheinen wird. Regie führte für das Musikvideo der Mathcore-Gruppe David Gregory.

Über die neue Single und das Video weiß Kate Davis (Vocals, Guitar) folgendes zu sagen:

“’Blossom’ is a story that encapsulates a wide gamut of intense emotions and a rollercoaster of events over the 47-minute runtime. Likewise, the musical elements are also equally diverse whilst maintaining a cohesion to what’s going on at that point in the album.

The feedback we received for our first single has been overwhelmingly positive but let’s face it – not what a lot of people were expecting from a band named ‘Pupil Slicer’.

Here is a sample from the opposite end of the musical range that ‘Blossom’ encapsulates – ‘No Temple’ is the heaviest song we’ve ever written.”

Den Song könnt ihr weiter unten hören, außerdem gibt es das Musikvideo dazu.

Cover & Tacklist:

glaring dark of night momentary actuality departure in solitude creating the devil in our image the song at creation’s end no temple terminal lucidity language of the stars dim morning light blossom

“Blossom” kann hier vorbestellt werden.