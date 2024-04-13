Thursday: Erste Single seit 13 Jahren

Kürzlich stellte die Band Thursday ihre erste Single seit 13 Jahren vor. Es ist auch der erste neue Song mit Gitarrist Norman Brannon (ehemals Texas Is The Reason). Die Post-Hardcore-Band spielt seit 2016 wieder zusammen, doch neue Musik blieb bisher aus. “Application For Release From The Dream” ist, wenn man es genau nehmen möchte, auch die erste neue Sache ohne Plattenfirma – seit 25 Jahren.

Die Veröffentlichung von „Application For Release From The Dream“ fällt auf den Tag ihrer bislang letzten Albums „No Devolución“ von 2011. Im Anschluss hatten sich Thursday das erste Mal aufgelöst.

Das Statement zum Release: “Tonight we release our first song in 13 years. It’s also our first release in 25 years WITHOUT a record label. That’s 25 years since we set out in a small white van to play basements and VFW Halls — attics, kitchens and back yards — with a bunch of burned CDRs marked in black Sharpie: “Summer Tour ‘99.” In those 25 years, there were so many highway breakdowns, so many emergency rooms, run-ins with the law. So much time laughing in the studio, so many hours huddled together backstage or loading gear in the rain. And yes, 25 years of legal disputes and public blowouts. But now we are free. Free to make our own mistakes. Free to turn this band into whatever we dream it to be, whether we want to make it a collective of rotating members, a small cottage industry, a publishing house, a record label, or just a group of friends still having fun together after all these years. So tonight we step on stage at a tiny independent venue like we would’ve played when we were releasing Full Collapse(23 years ago this week) or again when we released No Devolucion (13 years ago this week). The kind of place we hope we get to keep playing at for as long as they’ll have us. Because no matter the size of the stages we’ve played in those 25 years, we remain— at heart — a small band, a bunch of kids still screaming in a basement. But we’re your small band and we love you. Thanks for everything. We’ll see you at midnight, in your time zone. “It’s just a moment now.””

Es macht ein bisschen Hoffnung, dass dieser einzelne Track nicht der einzige bleiben könnte.

22.06. Wiesbaden – Schlachthof

23.06. Berlin – SO36

26.06. Köln – Kantine

