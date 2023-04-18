Versus The World kündigen neue Single “Going Out For Smokes” an

Die aus Santa Barbara, CA, stammende Band Versus The World kündigt für den 21. April ihre neue Single “Going Out For Smokes” an. Der Track ist auf dem kommenden Studioalbum “The Bastards Live Forever”, welches am 26. Mai 2023 erscheinen wird, enthalten. Produziert von Cameron Webb (Motörhead, Sum 41, Megadeth). Pre-save hier.

Sänger Donald Spence sagt dazu: “Going out For Smokes is a song about weakness. Looking back on a moment you’re not proud of and admitting that you didn’t have what it took to pull it. It’s about a time in my life where I had to put myself back together and see where I failed and went wrong. There’s no resolve in the song, which I kind of like… no “the hero wins in the end.” Just “I fucked this up…. What do I do now.”

© Versus The World – Going Out For Smokes Single Artwork

Über das kommende Album weiß Spence folgendes zu ergänzen: “I can’t tell you how much work went into this collection of songs.I’d always been taught that if what you were working on wasn’t (what you thought) was your best… start over. Never put anything into the world that you were not absolutely sure of.”

© Versus The World – The Bastards Live Forever Album Artwork

“The Bastards Live Forever” enthält 11 Songs. Chris Flippin dürfte vielen von Lagwagon bekannt sein. Mike Davenport spielte bei den Ataris.

Die Band wird durch Europa reisen und touren:

28.07. Berlin @ Wild At Heart

29.07. Hohenstaufen @ Vert Rock w/ Urethane

30.07. tbc

01.08. Erfurt @ Tiko w/ Urethane

02.08. Brussels @ Le Lac

03.08. Wermelskirchen @ AJZ w/ Authority Zero & Cigar

04.08. tbc

05.08. Duffel, B @ Brakrock

06.08. Düsseldorf, D @ Pitcher w/ Diesel Boy

08.08. Stuttgart @ Im Wizemann w/ Pennywise

09.08. Vienna, AUT @ Rhiz w/ Diesel Boy

10.08. Tolmin, SLO @ Punkrock Holiday

11.08. Bologna, ITA @ Freakout Club

12.08. Rimini, ITA @ Bayfest

Zur Überbrückung bis zum nächsten Single-Release gibt es das Stück “Your wedding and a funeral” auf die Ohren: