Lord Of The Lost veröffentlichen “Destruction Manual” mit Erotikmodel Louisa Khovanski

Die Hamburger von Lord Of The Lost werden Deutschland beim Eurovision Song Contest 2023 repräsentieren und veröffentlichten kürzlich ein Musikvideo zum Song “Destruction Manual” mit Erotikmodel Louisa Khovanski in der Hauptrolle. In ebenjenen wird die komplette Band durch Frauen dargestellt. Die Rolle von Sänger Chris Harms übernimmt das ukrainische Erotikmodel und Influencer Louisa Khovanski. Der Song stammt vom aktuellen Album “Blood & Glitter”.

© Lord Of The Lost – Destruction Manual Single Artwork

Zum neuen Musikvideo “Destruction Manual” weiß die Gruppe folgendes zu sagen:

“A video where the whole band is represented by women. That is something I’ve wanted to do for half of my life. But it wasn’t the right time until now: the moment has come! Next to Louisa, we have four outstanding female musicians from all over the world at our instruments, and we love the energy that all five of them radiate here. What can I say? We’ve never looked so stunning!”

© Lord Of The Lost – Blood & Glitter Artwork

Blood & Glitter Tracklist:

Blood & Glitter

Leave Your Hate In The Comments

Absolute Attitude

The Future Of A Past Life (feat. Marcus Bischoff)

No Respect For Disrespect

Reset The Preset (feat. Andy LaPlegua)

Destruction Manual

Dead End

Leaving The Planet Earth

Forever Lost

Save Our Souls (feat. Ally Storch)

One Last Song

The Look (Roxette Cover) (feat. Blümchen)

Blood & Glitter 2CD Earbook Tracklist:

CD 1 – Blood & Glitter

Blood & Glitter

Leave Your Hate In The Comments

Absolute Attitude

The Future Of A Past Life

No Respect For Disrespect

Reset The Preset

Destruction Manual

Dead End

Leaving The Planet Earth

Forever Lost

Save Our Souls

One Last Song

The Look (Roxette Cover)

Bonus CD – More Blood & More Glitter

The Curtain Falls

Blood & Glitter

We Are Immortal

The Sound Of Violence

I Of The Storm

See Me Fall

noituLOVEr

Not My Enemy

Destruction Manual

Schwarz Tot Gold

One Last Song

Blood & Glitter

Not My Enemy

Leaving The Planet Earth

Blood & Glitter

Blood & Glitter is available in the following formats:

2LP Gatefold Recycled Color Vinyl

2CD Earbook – limited to 1500 copies worldwide

Deluxe Box DVD (incl. bag, Pendant) – Napalm Records Shop exclusive – SOLD OUT!

1CD Digisleeve

2CD Mediabook

Digital Album