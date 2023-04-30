Lord Of The Lost veröffentlichen “Destruction Manual” mit Erotikmodel Louisa Khovanski

Die Hamburger von Lord Of The Lost werden Deutschland beim Eurovision Song Contest 2023 repräsentieren und veröffentlichten kürzlich ein Musikvideo zum Song “Destruction Manual” mit Erotikmodel Louisa Khovanski in der Hauptrolle. In ebenjenen wird die komplette Band durch Frauen dargestellt. Die Rolle von Sänger Chris Harms übernimmt das ukrainische Erotikmodel und Influencer Louisa Khovanski. Der Song stammt vom aktuellen Album “Blood & Glitter”.
Zum neuen Musikvideo “Destruction Manual” weiß die Gruppe folgendes zu sagen:
“A video where the whole band is represented by women. That is something I’ve wanted to do for half of my life. But it wasn’t the right time until now: the moment has come! Next to Louisa, we have four outstanding female musicians from all over the world at our instruments, and we love the energy that all five of them radiate here. What can I say? We’ve never looked so stunning!”
Blood & Glitter Tracklist:
Blood & Glitter
Leave Your Hate In The Comments
Absolute Attitude
The Future Of A Past Life (feat. Marcus Bischoff)
No Respect For Disrespect
Reset The Preset (feat. Andy LaPlegua)
Destruction Manual
Dead End
Leaving The Planet Earth
Forever Lost
Save Our Souls (feat. Ally Storch)
One Last Song
The Look (Roxette Cover) (feat. Blümchen)
