“Aloha from Hawaii via Satellite” von Elvis erscheint

Elvis Presleys Konzert in Honolulu im Jahre 1973 wurde via Satellit weltweit übertragen. Das daraus resultierende Live-Album war “Aloha from Hawaii via Satellite”. Zum 40. Jubiläum im Jahre 2013 wurde es als 2CD-Set neu aufgelegt. Wieder eine Dekade später wird eine weitere Version als 3CD+Blu-ray-Box-Set erscheinen.

Elvis – Aloha from Hawaii via Satellite (© RCA)

Tracklisting

CD 1: Live from Hawaii via Satellite (newly mixed)

Recorded live at the Honolulu International Center Arena January 14, 1973, 12:30 AM

Introduction: Also Sprach Zarathustra (Theme From 2001: A Space Odyssey)

See See Rider

Burning Love

Something

You Gave Me A Mountain

Steamroller Blues

My Way

Love Me

Johnny B. Goode

It’s Over

Blue Suede Shoes

I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry

I Can’t Stop Loving You

Hound Dog

What Now My Love

Fever

Welcome To My World

Suspicious Minds

Introductions by Elvis

I’ll Remember You

Medley: Long Tall Sally / Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On

An American Trilogy

A Big Hunk O’ Love

Can’t Help Falling In Love

Closing Vamp

CD 2: Rehearsals

Recorded live at the Honolulu International Center Arena, January 12, 1973, 9:00 PM

Introduction: Also Sprach Zarathustra (Theme From 2001: A Space Odyssey)

See See Rider

Burning Love

Something

You Gave Me A Mountain

Steamroller Blues

My Way

Love Me

It’s Over

Blue Suede Shoes

I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry

Hound Dog

What Now My Love

Fever

Welcome To My World

Suspicious Minds

Introductions by Elvis

I’ll Remember You

An American Trilogy

A Big Hunk O’ Love

Can’t Help Falling In Love

Closing Vamp

CD 3: Bonus performances

Recorded without an audience at the Honolulu International Center Arena, January 14, 1973, 3:00 AM, as special bonus songs for the U.S. version of ALOHA FROM HAWAII.

Blue Hawaii -rehearsal, takes 1-2

Ku-U-I-Po – rehearsal

Ku-U-I-Po – take 1

Ku-U-I-Po – take 2 (incomplete)

Ku-U-I-Po – take 3 (incomplete)

Ku-U-I-Po – take 4

No More – take 1

No More – take 2

No More – take 3

No More – take 4

Hawaiian Wedding Song – take 1

Hawaiian Wedding Song – rehearsal

Hawaiian Wedding Song – take 2

Hawaiian Wedding Song – take 3

Early Morning Rain – take 1

Early Morning Rain – take 2

Blu-ray

TV broadcast of Aloha from Hawaii via Satellite plus rehearsals and bonus songs