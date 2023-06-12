“Aloha from Hawaii via Satellite” von Elvis erscheint

Elvis Presleys Konzert in Honolulu im Jahre 1973 wurde via Satellit weltweit übertragen. Das daraus resultierende Live-Album war “Aloha from Hawaii via Satellite”. Zum 40. Jubiläum im Jahre 2013 wurde es als 2CD-Set neu aufgelegt. Wieder eine Dekade später wird eine weitere Version als 3CD+Blu-ray-Box-Set erscheinen.
Tracklisting
CD 1: Live from Hawaii via Satellite (newly mixed)
Recorded live at the Honolulu International Center Arena January 14, 1973, 12:30 AM
Introduction: Also Sprach Zarathustra (Theme From 2001: A Space Odyssey)
See See Rider
Burning Love
Something
You Gave Me A Mountain
Steamroller Blues
My Way
Love Me
Johnny B. Goode
It’s Over
Blue Suede Shoes
I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry
I Can’t Stop Loving You
Hound Dog
What Now My Love
Fever
Welcome To My World
Suspicious Minds
Introductions by Elvis
I’ll Remember You
Medley: Long Tall Sally / Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On
An American Trilogy
A Big Hunk O’ Love
Can’t Help Falling In Love
Closing Vamp
CD 2: Rehearsals
Recorded live at the Honolulu International Center Arena, January 12, 1973, 9:00 PM
Introduction: Also Sprach Zarathustra (Theme From 2001: A Space Odyssey)
See See Rider
Burning Love
Something
You Gave Me A Mountain
Steamroller Blues
My Way
Love Me
It’s Over
Blue Suede Shoes
I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry
Hound Dog
What Now My Love
Fever
Welcome To My World
Suspicious Minds
Introductions by Elvis
I’ll Remember You
An American Trilogy
A Big Hunk O’ Love
Can’t Help Falling In Love
Closing Vamp
CD 3: Bonus performances
Recorded without an audience at the Honolulu International Center Arena, January 14, 1973, 3:00 AM, as special bonus songs for the U.S. version of ALOHA FROM HAWAII.
Blue Hawaii -rehearsal, takes 1-2
Ku-U-I-Po – rehearsal
Ku-U-I-Po – take 1
Ku-U-I-Po – take 2 (incomplete)
Ku-U-I-Po – take 3 (incomplete)
Ku-U-I-Po – take 4
No More – take 1
No More – take 2
No More – take 3
No More – take 4
Hawaiian Wedding Song – take 1
Hawaiian Wedding Song – rehearsal
Hawaiian Wedding Song – take 2
Hawaiian Wedding Song – take 3
Early Morning Rain – take 1
Early Morning Rain – take 2
Blu-ray
TV broadcast of Aloha from Hawaii via Satellite plus rehearsals and bonus songs