Extreme veröffentlicht 10. Musikvideo „Small Town Beautiful“ aus dem Album „Six“

Extreme veröffentlichen ihr 10. Musikvideo „Small Town Beautiful“ aus ihrem aktuellen Studioalbum „Six“. Die Platte erschien bereits im Juni 2023 und Videos erschienen unter anderem zu „RISE“, „#REBEL“, „Thicker than Blood“ und „Save Me“. Mit „Small Town Beautiful“ fangen Nuno Bettencourt, Gary Cherone, Pat Badger und Kevin Figueiredo die Schönheit der kleinen Dinge ein, die uns an „zuhause“ erinnern.

“Small Town Beautiful… is a beauty that is simple, kind and caring. You can see it in her smile, gentle, warm, pure, familiar. The girl next door from a small community, a small town that no matter where she will journey to, a big city or even off to serve… There is an aura, a glow around her…her small town comes with her wherever she goes and whomever she touches.” – Nuno Bettencourt

Das neueste Video gibt es hier nachfolgend, aber auch einige weitere. Die Review zu Six gibt es hier.

Extreme – „Small Town Beautiful“ (Official Video)

EXTREME „Six“

Album-VÖ: am 09.06.2023 erschienen

Label: earMUSIC

Vertrieb: Kontor New Media / Edel Music & Entertaiment

Extreme – „Beautiful Girls“ (Official Video)

Extreme „Hurricane“ (Official Video)

Extreme – „The Mask“ (Official Video)

Extreme – „Banshee“ (Official Music Video)

Extreme – „Other Side Of The Rainbow“ (Official Video)

Extreme – „#Rebel“ (Official Music Video)

Extreme – „Rise“ (Official Video)