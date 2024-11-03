Monsters and Critics

Magazin für News, Rezensionen, Interviews, Features, Musik, Literatur, Film, Serien, Hörbucher

You are here: Home / Musik / Musik News / Extreme veröffentlicht 10. Musikvideo „Small Town Beautiful“ aus dem Album „Six“

Extreme veröffentlicht 10. Musikvideo „Small Town Beautiful“ aus dem Album „Six“

by

Extreme veröffentlichen ihr 10. Musikvideo „Small Town Beautiful“ aus ihrem aktuellen Studioalbum „Six“. Die Platte erschien bereits im Juni 2023 und Videos erschienen unter anderem zu „RISE“, „#REBEL“, „Thicker than Blood“ und „Save Me“. Mit „Small Town Beautiful“ fangen Nuno Bettencourt, Gary Cherone, Pat Badger und Kevin Figueiredo die Schönheit der kleinen Dinge ein, die uns an „zuhause“ erinnern.

“Small Town Beautiful… is a beauty that is simple, kind and caring. You can see it in her smile, gentle, warm, pure, familiar. The girl next door from a small community, a small town that no matter where she will journey to, a big city or even off to serve… There is an aura, a glow around her…her small town comes with her wherever she goes and whomever she touches.” – Nuno Bettencourt

Das neueste Video gibt es hier nachfolgend, aber auch einige weitere. Die Review zu Six gibt es hier.

Extreme – „Small Town Beautiful“ (Official Video)

EXTREME „Six“

Album-VÖ: am 09.06.2023 erschienen

Label: earMUSIC
Vertrieb: Kontor New Media / Edel Music & Entertaiment

Extreme – „Beautiful Girls“ (Official Video)

Extreme „Hurricane“ (Official Video)

Extreme – „The Mask“ (Official Video)

Extreme – „Banshee“ (Official Music Video)

Extreme – „Other Side Of The Rainbow“ (Official Video)

Extreme – „#Rebel“ (Official Music Video)

Extreme – „Rise“ (Official Video)

© Kurschatten - Nachruf (Single Cover)

Kurschatten releasen neue Single “Nachruf”

Nach dem Release von "Träume in Pastell" beim Label Bakraufarfita Records, gibt es nun mehrere News. Eine neue Single namens "Nachruf", die Ankündigung des eigenen Labels Trauerschweber Records sowie eine
weiterlesen

5495

© Kettcar - Gute Laune schlecht verteilt (Artwork)

Kettcar veröffentlichen Single “München”

Kürzlich veröffentlichte die Band Kettcar ihre neue Single “München”. Es ist die erste Single aus dem kommenden Studioalbum "Gute Laune ungerecht verteilt", welches am 05.04.24 über Grand Hotel van Cleef
weiterlesen

5331

DVD Kritik Body of Proof – Die komplette dritte Staffel

[caption id="attachment_488" align="alignleft" width="215"] Body of Proof - Die dritte Staffel[/caption] Dana Delany kehrt als Dr. Megan Hunt wieder auf die heimischen Bildschirme zurück. In der dritten Staffel der TV-Serie
weiterlesen

3955

© Like Moths To Flames - The Cycles Of Trying To Cope

Like Moths To Flames – The Cycles Of Trying To Cope CD Kritik

Über UNFD ist am 10. Mai 2024 die Platte "The Cycles Of Trying To Cope" von Like Moths To Flames erschienen. Die im Jahre 2010 gegründete amerikanische Metalcore-Band hat am
weiterlesen

3854

© Zackenflanke logo

6 Fragen an Zackenflanke (Interview)

Mit der Mittelalter-Band Zackenflanke konnte ich kürzlich ein Interview durchführen. Die Gruppe besteht aus Der Graue Assyrer - Bouzuki, Gitarre, Gesang, Landsknechttrommel, Darabukka und Mila, Tochter des Zephyrus - Dudelsack,
weiterlesen

2308

© Coldplay - Moon Music (Artwork)

Coldplay veröffentlichen neue Single “feelslikeimfallinginlove”

Coldplay veröffentlichten vor wenigen Tagen ihre neue Single “feelslikeimfallinginlove”. Es ist der erste Track aus dem kommenden, zehnten Studioalbum “Moon Music”. Produziert wurde dieser von Max Martin. “feelslikeimfallinginlove” ist der
weiterlesen

2214

Professor van Dusen Fall 38 Professor van Dusen nimmt ein Bad in der Menge

Professor van Dusen Fall 38 Professor van Dusen nimmt ein Bad in der Menge Hörspielkritik

Professor van Dusen und sein Freund und Chronist Hutchinson Hatch befinden sich zum Jahreswechsel zum Jahr 1904 während ihrer Weltreise immer noch im beschaulichen England. Ganz zum Leidwesen von Hatch,
weiterlesen

1986

© Why Amnesia - Angels' Share (Cover)

6 Fragen an Why Amnesia (Interview)

Mit Theus (Lead-Gitarre) und Sanni (Gitarre, Backing Vocals) von der Band Why Amnesia aus dem Ruhrgebiet gibt es hier ein Interview. Das aktuelle Studioalbum “Angels’ Share erschien am 7. Juli
weiterlesen

1892

© Deichkind Tour 2024

Deichkind veröffentlichen neue Single “Könnt Ihr Noch?”

Mit “Könnt ihr noch?” ist kürzlich die neue Single von Deichkind erschienen. Statt eines eigenen Stimmeinsatzes, gibt es hier KI-Tools im Einsatz. Die Lyrics wurden von digitalen Stimmklonen eingesungen. DEICHKIND
weiterlesen

1880

© dArtagnan - Herzblut (Artwork)

6 Fragen an dArtagnan (Interview)

Mit Sänger, Multiinstrumentalist und Songschreiber Ben Metzner von der Band dArtagnan konnte ich ein Gespräch im Rahmen des “6 Fragen an…”-Formats führen. Das aktuelle (und kommende) Release nennt sich “Herzblut”
weiterlesen

1868

About Oliver Lippert

Autor ("Kaleidoskop - Abschnitt 1 -", "Kaleidoskop - Abschnitt 2 -") und Rezensent. Mehr hier: https://linktr.ee/OliverLippert

Pages