If I Die Today mit neuer Single “Autumn (Sadness)”

Die italienische Post-Hardcore-Band If I Die Today peformte zuletzt auf dem Venezia Hardcore Festival und veröffentlichen nun mit “Autumn (Sadness)” via Argonauta Records eine neue Single. Der Track stammt vom Studioalbum “The Abyss In Silence” aus dem Jahre 2022.

“‘Autumn‘ is a song intending to describe the stages of grief’s depression and the steps throughout which any hope is left, until the consciousness that what once was will be no more” erklärt die Band “The single delves deep into emotional realms, capturing the essence of vain hope, loss, and the struggle of acceptance. The main character of the video, portrayed as the subconscious of a young child, navigates through various stages of grief, showcasing the pain and struggle of dealing with despair and denial, anger, negotiation, and the arduous path towards acceptance”.

© If I Die Today – Autumn (Sadness) Artwork