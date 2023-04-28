KrashKarma kündigen Album “Falling To Pieces” an, Video zum Titelsong draußen

Das Metal-Duo KrashKarma kündigt ihr neues, sechstes Studioalbum “Falling To Pieces” an. Der Titelsong bekam außerdem ein Musikvideo spendiert und ist weiter unten zu sehen. Der Longplayer soll im Juni 2023 via Rockshots Records erscheinen. Die Schlagzeugerin und Sängerin Niki Skistimas liefert zusammen mit Gitarrist/Bassist und Co-Sänger Ralf Dietel ab.

Für das neue Werk schrieb und nahm das Duo im Karma Kollective Studios in Nord-Hollywood, California, auf. Ralf Dietel übernahm die Tätigkeit des Produzent, des Mischers und des Masterings sowie Artwork.

12 Tracks sind auf “Falling To Pieces” enthalten.

“Our fans will absolutely love our new album. It’s heavier and better than anything we’ve ever done before. We are confident that they will be blown away by it. There are all the elements that make our sound our own. Ralf really dove into utilizing every resource available to him to write the most creative riffs and bass lines possible on his prototype guitar/bass instrument, Ms. Frankenstein. We wanted the sound on the record to be as close to how we will play it live as possible and kept that in mind in the recording process. Our fans know we love a good melody and any opportunity to chant together, so there will be plenty of that as well. All the songs represent a significant moment in time for us and we’re excited to share them with the world.” fügt drummer/vocalist Niki Skistimas hinzu.

Über den Titeltrack sagt die Band: “Falling To Pieces starts off with a melodic heavy riff and within 60 seconds it showcases all the elements that create the monster known as KRASHKARMA. The lyrics describe the feeling of being lost in darkness, with the protagonist floating somewhere between the stars. They feel like they are slowly falling apart and that their darkness is growing. Like a sense of falling over the edge and being unable to turn back, with the gravity that once held them down no longer working. The song ends with crossing over into the unknown and fading away, like a star in the sky.”

“Falling To Pieces” Video

Digital Single – https://bfan.link/falling-to-pieces​

Das Album wird am 23. Juni 2023 erscheinen, Pre-Order ist hier möglich: https://krashkarma.com/preorder.

© KrashKarma – Falling To Pieces Artwork

Track Listing:​

Falling To Pieces – 3:43 15 Minutes Of Pain – 4:50 Survive The Afterlife – 3:42 Tap Dancing Through Minefields – 4:12 Last Rites – 5:23 Voodoo Devil Drums – 3:28 How God Lost Her Virginity – 4:08 Orphans In Zombieland – 4:00 Shut Up – 2:36 Fireball – 2:24 mONSTERS eXIT tHE hOPELESS – 4:18 Before The World Moved On – 5:42

Album Length: 48:32

Tour Dates:​

June 3 – Rock in Rebrech – Orleans, FRANCE

June 18 – Logo – Hamburg, GERMANY (with Butcher Babies)

June 20 – Cassiopeia – Berlin, GERMANY (with Butcher Babies)

June 21 – Hydrozagadka – Warsaw, POLAND (with Butcher Babies)

June 22 – Tama – Poznan, POLAND (with Butcher Babies)

July 19 – Sunshine Studios – Colorado Springs, CO USA

July 21 – King Of Clubs – Columbus, OH USA

July 22 – Nicstock – Norwich, NY USA

August 3 – Queyrock Open Air Festival – Ginestet, FRANCE

August 16 – Malmofestivalen Rock Stage – Malmo, SWEDEN

August 18 – Backstage ROCKS – Högbo, SWEDEN

September 1 – Alhambra – Luckenwalde, GERMANY

September 2 – Merseburger Rocknacht – Merseburg, GERMANY

September 21 – Le Brin De Zinc – Barberaz, FRANCE

September 25 – Cherrydon – Marseille, FRANCE

September 30 – Handi Rock Bike Festival – FRANCE

November 3-5 – Horns Up Metal Cruise – Oslo, NORWAY

© KrashKarma – Falling To Pieces Tour

KRASHKARMA is:

Niki Skistimas – Drums/Vocals

Ralf Dietel – Guitar/Bass/Vocals