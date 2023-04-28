RVG: Neuer Song “Midnight Sun” vom Album “Brain Worms” draußen

Das Post-Punk-Quartett RVG aus Melbourne teilt ihren neuen Song “Midnight Sun” vom kommenden Studioalbum “Brain Worms”. Der Longplayer wird am 2. Juni 2023 Fire Records erscheinen. Der Song beschäftigt sich mit Fragen des Unglaubens und damit, wie es sich anfühlt, in einer Kultur zu leben, die oft lieber über die Semantik streitet, als die Welt vor dem Brand zu retten.

„I wrote this around the time of the Australian bushfires in 2019 when it felt like everything precious about this country was being destroyed by climate change. There were all these talking heads trying to play down how much of a disaster it was, instead focusing on how much they hate immigrants or queer people. I thought – the world is literally on fucking fire and this is what you choose to use your platform on? The song is contrasting these two things, and how sick we are ideologically that we can’t identify what real problems are.” Romy Vager

Unter der Regie von Oscar O’Shea wurde das Video auf dem gestohlenen Land des Wurundjeri-Volkes der Kulin Nation gedreht.

RVG on Tour:

05.05.2023 Haldern-Rees, Haldern Pop Bar

Schaut euch hier das Video zu „Midnight Sun” an:

„Brain Worms“, benannt nach der Erfahrung, jeden Tag Zeuge einer Welt privater Obsessionen zu sein, die in der Unendlichkeit ausgelüftet werden.

„Hype is scary. After two years of COVID it felt like the hype had gone down so we were able to just do stuff. This time around we were like, this is what we’re doing, we’re taking control, we’re taking risks, and we’re going to make an album that sounds big so that when we hear it on the radio we want to hear it again. If we could only make one more album, it would be this one“, sagt Vager.

Aufgenommen in den Londoner Snap Studios mit James Trevascus (BILLY NOMATES, NICK CAVE & WARREN ELLIS, THE GOON SAX)

© RVG – Brain Worms

Tracklist:

Common Ground Midnight Sun It’s Not Easy Tambourine Brain Worms You’re The Reason Squid Giant Snake Nothing Really Changes Tropic Of Cancer

“Brain Worms” erscheint am 02. Juni und kann hier vorbestellt werden.