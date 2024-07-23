Atreyu kündigen neues Album “The Pronoia Sessions” an, erste Single “Like A Stone” veröffentlicht

Atreyu kündigen ihr neues Album “The Pronoia Sessions” an. Die erste Single “Like A Stone” wurde kürzlich veröffentlicht und ist ein Audioslave-Cover. Erscheinen wird der Longplayer im Herbst via Spinefarm Records. Ab dem 25. Oktober ist die digitale Version erhältlich, ab dem 8. November gibt es Vinyl und CD. Das Wort “Pronoia” ist das Gegenteil von Paranoia. Ein Glauben, dass die Welt in deinem Sinne handelt statt gegen dich.

“This album, to us, was something that initially came from the fans. During COVID, we started toying around with doing acoustic performances for the first time in our career. Since the release of ‘Gone (Reimagined)’, the outpouring of love and interest from our fans was overwhelming. It got us thinking…what if we didn’t just make some of our classics acoustic, what if we took them to a whole new place? We feel with this album we have carved out a new home for these songs to stand on their own. They are new entities in our musical landscape. Making this album brought us such a sense of joy and creativity. It was as if the universe handed us this moment and it was meant to happen…hence, ‘The Pronoia Sessions’. The covers on this album presented us with the opportunity to take some of our favorites and make them our own. The album has an overarching, somber feel. We wanted songs that would stay in that realm. ‘Like A Stone’ is one of the most iconic rock songs of our time. Chris Cornell’s vocal is a treasure. We hope to have done right by his legacy.”

-Atreyu

“We had the idea to do a show similar to Nirvana’s MTV ‘Unplugged’ as a one-off thing. Then we thought, ‘Why not spend some time on it in the studio?’ And it built from there. ‘How far can we push this?’ It spawned from there and unexpectedly turned into this monster.”

-Brandon Saller

Tracklist:

Becoming The Bull (reimagined) Save Us (reimagined) Ex’s & Oh’s (reimagined) Right Side Of The Bed (reimagined) Like A Stone (Audioslave Cover) Drowning (reimagined) The Theft (reimagined) Gone (reimagined) Warrior (reimagined) Mary Jane’s Last Dance (Tom Petty cover)