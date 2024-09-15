Dead Icarus kündigen Debüt “Zealot” an

Die Band Dead Icarus besteht aus dem ehemaligen Atreyu-Sänger Alex Varkatzas sowie Gabe Mangold von Enterprise Earth und Brandon Zackey. Für den 31. Okober kündigen sie ihr Debütalbum “Zealot” für eine Veröffentlichung über MNRK Heavy an. Produziert und mitgeschrieben von Mangold.

Kürzlich hat die Band das Video zur aktuellen Single „Bearing Burdens and Saving Skin“ veröffentlicht:

Dead Icarus – Bearing Burdens and Saving Skin

“I couldn’t be more excited and proud to share our first full length album ZEALOT with the world,” sagt Varkatzas. “To be a ‘ZEALOT’ means to be fanatical and uncompromisingly devoted to one’s beliefs. A lot of emotion and energy went into its crafting. I worked very hard to step up my vocal performance and really committed to holding nothing back and trying new things in order to match the dynamic nature of the songs.”

Er fügt hinzu: “We kick things off with ‘Bearing Burdens and Saving Skin,’ a fast, chaotic, catchy ripper. Lyrically, the song deals with dishonesty and unrelenting revenge. We match it with a dark and wild video by MyGoodEyeVisuals, which was shot in a cemetery inside a haunted house and serves as a precursor to the subsequent videos we have in the works. Be ready, we are just getting started…”

Dead Icarus werden im September mit Enterprise Earth und Nekrogoblikon auf ihre erste US-Tournee gehen. Weitere weltweite Touren sind für 2025 und darüber hinaus geplant.

© Dead Icarus – Zealot (Cover)

ZEALOT TRACK LISTING:

“THE UNCONQUERABLE” “BEARING BURDENS AND SAVING SKIN” “ZEALOT” “1 MILLION DAYS” “TEMPTATIONS KISS” “FOUNTAINS OF DEATH” “CASTING SPELLS” “HELL OPENS ITS MOUTH” “VADE RETRO SATANA” “SECRETS IN THE DARK” “BETRAYAL SHAPED DAGGERS”

Einen Visualizer zum Stück “The Unconquerable” ist hier zu sehen: