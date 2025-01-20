Disturbed feiern 25 Jahre „The Sickness“ – Jubiläumsedition erscheint Anfang März

Disturbed feiern dieses Jahr das 25. Jubiläum ihres Debütalbums „The Sickness“. Eine entsprechende Edition erscheint daher Anfang März via Warner Records. Es wird als Deluxe-Box-Set, 2-CD-Deluxe-Edition, in verschiedenen Vinyl-Ausführungen und digital erscheinen. Zum Song „Glass Shatters“ (New Mix) gibt es jetzt schon die „Official Audio“ auf YouTube beziehungsweise allen Streaming-Anbietern zu hören. Und bei uns nachfolgend:

Disturbed – Glass Shatters (New Mix) [Official Audio]

© Disturbed – The Snickness (25th Anniversary Edition)

Disturbed

“The Snickness” (25th Anniversary Edition)

LABEL/VERTRIEB: Warner Records

VÖ: 07.03.2025

Disturbed – The Sickness 25th Anniversary Edition

Deluxe Box-Set

Originalalbum – LP & CD

1 Voices

2 The Game

3 Stupify

4 Down With The Sickness

5 Violence Fetish

6 Fear

1 Numb

2 Want

3 Conflict

4 Shout 2000

5 Droppin Plates

6 Meaning Of Life

CD 2 (Demos and Rarities)

1 The Game Demo (unreleased)

2 Stupify Demo (unreleased)

3 Down With The Sickness Demo (unreleased)

4 Want Demo (unreleased)

5 Shout Demo (unreleased)

6 Droppin’ Plates Demo (unreleased)

7 Meaning of Life Demo (unreleased)

8 God Of The Mind Released on 10th anniversary CD/2LP version (The Lost Children)

9 A Welcome Burden Released on 10th anniversary CD/2LP version (The Lost Children)

10 Stupify The Forbidden “Fu” mix

11 Glass Shatters (New Mix) AKA “Stone Cold Theme”. New Mix with Steve Austin intro (Unreleased Version)

CD 3 (Live- Recorded live at The Palladium, Los Angeles- April 18 2001)

1 Want (Live)

2 Fear (Live)

3 Droppin’ Plates (Live)

4 Fetish (Live)

5 Stupify (Live)

6 Numb (Live)

7 God Of The Mind (Live)

8 Shout 2000 (Live)

9 Voices (Live)

10 Meaning Of Life (Live)

11 Conflict (live)

12 The Game (Live)

13 Walk (Live)

14 Down With The Sickness (Live)

15 Voices (Live) Recorded live at the Metro, Chicago (March 10 2000)

16 Stupify (Live) Recorded live at the London Astoria (February 25 2001)