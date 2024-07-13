Ice Nine Kills und Reel Big Fish covern “Walking On Sunshine”

Die tötlichen Metaller von Ice Nine Kills haben sich mit der Ska-Punk-Band Reel Big Fish zusammengeschlossen und covern “Walking On Sunshine” für Sumerian Comics. Diese wollen eine American Psycho Comic-Serie starten für welche sie das Cover von Katrina And The Waves von den beiden Bands haben wollten.

Head-Psycho und Frontmann Spencer Charnas (Ice Nine Kills) sagt dazu:

“It’s no secret to INK fans that ska punk and horror movies are what pumps through my bloodstream. When the opportunity arose to combine one of my favourite films with one of my favourite bands of all time I didn’t just jump at the chance, I skanked over to my nail gun, axe and chainsaw and bludgeoned out my favourite cover we’ve ever done.”

Nathan Yocum, President of Sumerian Comics, ergänzt:

“We are thrilled to have Ice Nine Kills performing a cover of ‘Walking On Sunshine’ for the soundtrack to our American Psycho comic book series. Their unique blend of theatricality and intensity perfectly complements the dark and twisted themes of our story. This collaboration brings an exciting new dimension to the project, and we can’t wait for fans to experience this iconic song like never before.”

Vorher erschienen in diesem Rahmen schon die Songs “The Algorithm” von Puscifer sowie die Coverversionen von “Sweet Dreams” von Pluto, im Original von Eurythmics, “Dangerous” von Perturbator, im Original von Depeche Mode, und “Where Did You Sleep Last Night” von Ramsey (im Original von Leadbelly).

Walking On Sunshine von Ice Nine Kills und Reel Big Fish gibt es hier: