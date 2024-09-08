Ignite kündigen Europa-Tour mit Slapshot an

Die Band Ignite kündigte kürzlich eine Europa-Tour mit der Hardcore-Legende Slapshot an. Diese soll im November und Dezember diesen Jahres stattfinden und das 30-jährige Bestehen zelebrieren. Gegründet wurde Ignite nämlich schon 1993. Slapshot hingegen schon Mitte der 1980er Jahre.

IGNITE Bassist Brett Rasmussen sagt: “This is going to be insane!! In 1994 Ignite and Slapshot jumped on a bus together and toured Europe for 2 months in what ended up being an epic adventure! We have been talking with Slapshot for a long time about touring Europe together again and we both wanted it to be something special. This 30 year anniversary of IGNITE’s first European tour is going to be an incredible celebration in some of our favorite cities in Europe! Joining this 2024 tour will be two more amazing bands. The Drowns from Seattle and This Means War from Belgium will complete this stellar lineup.”

Tickets:

IGNITE w/ Slapshot

The Drowns, This Means War

28.11.24 (DE) Weinheim – Café Central

29.11.24 (DE) Cologne – Essigfabrik

30.11.24 (NE) Eindhoven – Dynamo

01.12.24 (DE) Leipzig – Felsenkeller

02.12.24 (PL) Zdunska Wola – Ratusz

03.12.24 (DE) Rostock – Peter Weiss Haus

04.12.24 (DE) Hamburg – Logo

05.12.24 (DE) Münster – Sputnikhalle

06.12.24 (DE) Berlin – Astra Kulturhaus

07.12.24 (CZ) Prag – Rock Cafe

08.12.24 (DE) München – Backstage

09.12.24 (DE) Schweinfurt – Stattbahnhof

10.12.24 (AT) Wien – Arena

11.12.24 (HU) Budapest – Barba Negra

12.12.24 (SI) Lubljana – Orto Bar

13.12.24 (CH) Aarburg – Musigburg

14.12.24 (FR) Saint Saulve – Salle de Fetes

15.12.24 (BE) Malle – De Notelaar

IGNITE sind immer noch auf Tour mit ihrem letzten selbstbetitelten Album, das 2022 veröffentlicht wurde.

© IGNITE + Slapshot 30th Anniversary Tour Euro+UK