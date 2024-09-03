Monsters and Critics

It Dies Today trennen sich von Nick Mirusso, heißen John Runkle willkommen

Die in Buffalo, NY, ansässige Metalcore-Band It Dies Today hat den Ausstieg von Schlagzeuger Nick Mirusso bekannt gegeben. Mirussos Zeit in der Band begann 2002 und dauerte bis 2015, als die Band zunächst aufgelöst wurde. Mirusso war jedoch bis heute an der jüngsten Rückkehr der Band in den Jahren 2023 und 2024 beteiligt. Mirusso ist auch auf allen drei Veröffentlichungen der Band zu hören.

John Runkle wird der neue Drummer und wird erstmals auf dem kommenden Studioalbum “Son of Dawn” zu hören sein. Das Werk wird am 13. September 2024 erscheinen.

It Dies Today teilen dazu folgendes Statement:

“Hey all, we wanted to provide an update as you’ve been seeing a new face with us recently. We wanted to extend our love to our boy Nick Mirusso. We have decided to mutually part ways as we start to ramp back up. Nick has been an integral part of this band for over two decades, providing a drum style that help catapult us to success. As wiht life, things get in the way, and we have nothing but love and admiration for our brother as he takes this time to spend with family.

With that being said, please welcome our brother John Runkle to fill the role on drums, and you will hear it with the release of Son of Dawn. John is one of our best friends, and has been apart of our crew for 15+ years. Many of you have probably seen him play with us, as he’s been Mirusso’s fill in for shows, tour, and otherwise. John has been instrumental in the return of the band, has been apart of the writing process of these new songs, and we know you’ll love what he’s bringing to the table.

-IDT”

