Nightwish veröffentlichen Single “The Day Of…” mit Musikvideo

Nightwish veröffentlichen ihre neue Single “The Day Of…” mit einem Musikvideo. Am 20. September 2024 erscheint das neue Studioalbum “Yesterwynde” über Nuclear Blast Records. Es handelt es sich um das zehnte Werk der finnischen Symphonic Metal-Legenden. Nachdem die erste Single “Perfume Of The Timeless” bereits einen Einblick in die Welt des Albums bot, folgt nun mit “The Day Of…” der nächste Vorgeschmack.

© Nightwish – The Day Of… Single Artwork

Tuomas Holopainen erklärt zum Track: “‘The Day Of…’ delivers a message of hope and deliverance from the deluge of fear and misery we are subjected to on a daily basis. And even though it’s a long road to a dreamworld, there are no monsters under the bed; as the children in the song joyously remind us.”

Schaut euch das wunderbare Musikvideo dazu hier an:

Yesterwynde wird in diversen Vinyl-Varianten, im Jewelcase, Digipak, als Earbook und als Teil eines Deluxe Vinyl Boxsets erhältlich sein. Das Album hier vorbestellbar:

https://nightwish.bfan.link/yesterwynde.a01

© Nightwish – Yesterwynde Album artwork

Tracklisting:

Lanternlight

Yesterwynde

An Ocean Of Strange Islands

The Antikythera Mechanism

The Day Of…

Perfume Of The Timeless

Sway

The Children Of ‘Ata

Something Whispered Follow Me

Spider Silk

Hiraeth

The Weave