Nightwish veröffentlichen Single “The Day Of…” mit Musikvideo

Nightwish veröffentlichen ihre neue Single “The Day Of…” mit einem Musikvideo. Am 20. September 2024 erscheint das neue Studioalbum “Yesterwynde” über Nuclear Blast Records. Es handelt es sich um das zehnte Werk der finnischen Symphonic Metal-Legenden. Nachdem die erste Single “Perfume Of The Timeless” bereits einen Einblick in die Welt des Albums bot, folgt nun mit “The Day Of…” der nächste Vorgeschmack.
Tuomas Holopainen erklärt zum Track: “‘The Day Of…’ delivers a message of hope and deliverance from the deluge of fear and misery we are subjected to on a daily basis. And even though it’s a long road to a dreamworld, there are no monsters under the bed; as the children in the song joyously remind us.”
Schaut euch das wunderbare Musikvideo dazu hier an:
Yesterwynde wird in diversen Vinyl-Varianten, im Jewelcase, Digipak, als Earbook und als Teil eines Deluxe Vinyl Boxsets erhältlich sein. Das Album hier vorbestellbar:
https://nightwish.bfan.link/yesterwynde.a01
Tracklisting:
Lanternlight
Yesterwynde
An Ocean Of Strange Islands
The Antikythera Mechanism
The Day Of…
Perfume Of The Timeless
Sway
The Children Of ‘Ata
Something Whispered Follow Me
Spider Silk
Hiraeth
The Weave