Sepultura lösen sich auf, Abschiedstour angekündigt

Um das 40-jährige Bandjubiläum im nächsten Jahr zu feiern, hat die Band Sepultura eine Abschiedstour mit dem Titel „Celebrating Life Through Death – European Farewell Tour 2024“ angekündigt. Die Tour beginnt im März 2024 und soll 18 Monate andauern. Ein Besuch in Europa, speziell auch im deutschsprachigen Raum, ist für einige Konzerte ebenfalls vorgesehen.

Das Statement dazu: „Sepultura has reached the end of the road and has chosen to depart via a conscious and planned death.

Throughout the next 18 months we will celebrate 40 years of existence together along with our loyal fans on a farewell tour across the entire globe.

It will be a celebration of the past and the present for one final time.

After four decades filled with ups and downs, having visited 80 countries and countless different cultures, we’ve had the chance to become Brazil’s messenger to the world and spread our colors and rhythms worldwide. With our latest studio album ‚Quadra‘, a highlight of our career, we added an unforgettable chapter followed by the ‚SepulQuarta‘ experience that helped us to overcome the difficult times of the pandemic together. We will unite our forces for one final, strong farewell. And all of you can be a part of it.

During this 40th anniversary tour, we will record 40 live tracks in 40 different cities and release a massive compilation of our best, most energetic moments on stage.

We are happy and very grateful for everything we could witness within the past four decades. We have released great albums and played unforgettable shows, cultivated friendships, met our idols, contributed to placing Brazilian metal on the world map, and therefore feel that we can leave the music scene with a sense of duty fulfilled.

We’ve always had the best fans in the world, who supported us with praise and criticism, who were demanding and intelligent, who grew together with the band and have always been loyal. Without you, none of this would have been possible. This album and this tour are for you. Dear SepulNation — we love you and always will!

Euthanasia, the right to a dignified death. The right to choose to live free and to choose when you die!“

„Celebrating Life Through Death – European Farewell Tour 2024“ dates:

Oct. 30 – Paris, FR – Zenith Paris – La Villette

Oct. 31 – Offenbach am Main, DE – Stadthalle

Nov. 01 – Hamburg, DE – Edel Optics Arena

Nov. 02 – Cologne, DE – Palladium

Nov. 03 – Den Bosch, NL – The Rock Circus

Nov. 05 – Brussels, BE – Ancienne Belgique

Nov. 06 – Esch-sur-Alzette, LU – Rockhal

Nov. 08 – Manchester, UK – Manchester Academy

Nov. 09 – Dublin, IE – Olympia Theatre

Nov. 10 – Belfast, UK – Telegraph Building

Nov. 11 – Glasgow, UK – Barrowland Ballroom

Nov. 12 – London, UK – Hammersmith Apollo

Nov. 14 – Zurich, CH – The Hall

Nov. 15 – Ludwigsburg, DE – MHP Arena

Nov. 16 – Munich, DE – Zenith

Nov. 17 – Budapest, HU – Barba Negra

Nov. 19 – Leipzig, DE – Haus Auensee

Nov. 20 – Vienna, AT – Gasometer

Nov. 21 – Katowice, PL – Spodek

Nov. 22 – Berlin, DE – Columbiahalle

Nov. 23 – Prague, CZ – O2 Universum

