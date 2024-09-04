The Amity Affliction: Sänger Ahren Stringer gibt Update zu Bandzukunft und Gesundheit

Sänger und Bassist Ahren Stringer von der Band The Amity Affliction verabschiedete sich Ende Mai 2024 ohne große Worte und Ankündigungen as der Nordamerika-Tour der Gruppe. Für die Gruppe kam dies aus heiterem Himmel. Sie schreiben im Statement etwas von Rückreise nach Australien, um sich um seine Gesundheit, speziell der Suchtproblematik, zu kümmern und sich Hilfe zu holen.

Kürzlich veröffentlichte der Sänger ein Statement dazu:

“I know you have all been waiting and wondering about the future of the band and how I am doing. First of all, I want to express my heartfelt gratitude for your unwavering support and kind words of encouragement. I am so proud to share that I am happy, sober, and thriving!

As for plans with The Amity Affliction.I will definitely be performing at the Big Pineapple Music Festival and on the upcoming Australian tour.However, after these shows, I will be taking some much needed annual leave from the band throughout 2025 to focus on my continued personal growth, considering my future with the band & spending more quality time with the people I love!

Rest assured, The Amity Affliction has my full support to continue touring during my absence. Jonathan Reeves will be stepping in for me, and I have complete confidence that he will deliver an incredible performance for you all!

Thank you all so much for your understanding and support.

I’m looking forward to seeing all of you and giving you the best Amity shows we’ve ever played! Your energy and support mean the world to me, and I can’t wait to share this experience with you!

With love,

Ahren x”