The Black Dahlia Murder beginnen Aufnahmen zum 10. Studioalbum

Die Melodic Death Metal The Black Dahlia Murder aus Michigan haben augenscheinlich mit den Aufnahmen zum zehnten Studioalbum beginnen. Es wird das erste Release ohne den verstorbenen Sänger Trevor Strnad am Mikrofon. Gitarrist und Sänger Brian Eschbach hat sich diesem Posten angenommen.

Drummer Alan Cassidy hat am 16. November in den sozialen Medien ein Foto samt Text gepostet. Hier erzählt er von aktuell laufenden Aufnahmen mit Produzent Mark Lewis. Cassidys Post liest sich wie folgt. Nach dem Zitat folgt das Original (eingebettet).

“Literally just finished drums for @theblackdahliamurder_official ALBUM X (10) and number 5 for me and to say I’m exhausted is an understatement. So pumped for you all to hear it. Very proud of what we’ve written and it is some of my favorite stuff we’ve done so far. I wish Trev could hear it because I think he’d be just as proud and excited if not more so.

Huge thank you to @marklewis720 for recording and housing us all for the last 2 weeks and working his ass off making sure that these drums sounded nothing short of amazing. Very much looking forward to this and everything else to come in 2024. #theblackdahliamurder #album10 #tamadrums #vatersticks #sabiancymbals #evansdrumheads”

Teilen mit: Twitter

Facebook

Mehr

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Pinterest

WhatsApp

Mastodon

