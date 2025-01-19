Monsters and Critics

Thoughtcrimes – Altered Pasts CD Kritik

Thoughtcrimes haben am 26. August 2022 über Pure Noise Records ihren Longplayer „Altered Pasts“ veröffentlicht. „Altered Pasts was shaped by the world around us and within us at the same“, weiß Gitarrist Brian Sullivan zu erzählen und ergänzt:. „This album is both a reflection and synthesis of our cognitive, emotional and spiritual processes, as well as a catharsis“. Produziert wurde das Werk mit elf Songs von Mike Watts.

Nach ihrer EP „Tap Night“, die mir schon gefallen hat, war ich auf das Studioalbum gespannt. „Panopticon“ startet direkt in die Platte und zeigt direkt, was die Band kann, drauf hat und worauf man sich hier freuen kann: kontrolliertes Chaos (was sonst, wenn Dillinger Escape Plan-Drummer Billy Rymer hier nicht nur die Drums betätigt, sondern auch als Gitarrist und Songwriter am Werk ist), atmosphärische Momente und verschiedene Gesangsarten (Screams und Co aber auch cleane Momente).

Zum Track „Keyhole Romance“, zudem es auch ein begleitendes Videos gibt, weiß Billy Rymer: „This is possibly the most ambitious track we’ve ever made. We wanted to see how far we could push ourselves utilizing dynamics and pure chaos to cohesively create something disgusting yet beautiful. A concept that lead to the treatment of the music video with the high energy performance segments contrasting with the bright colors and gracefulness of the actress“.

Ich würde sagen, das Vorhaben ist bei „Keyhole Romance“ auf jeden Fall gelungen. Doch wie sieht es mit den restliche Tracks aus? Naja, seien wir ehrlich. Es ist halt gut. Weit vom Standard entfernt und man merkt, die verschiedenen künstlerischen Aspekte, die, die Band hier verwirklicht haben wollte. Die Abwechslung im Gesang und im Sound, den etlichen Effekten und atmosphärischen Momenten et cetera gibt dem ganzen Album viele neue Aspekte, die es zu entdecken gibt. Toller Longplayer dieser ziemlich guten Band „Thoughtcrimes“.

