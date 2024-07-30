Within The Ruins stellen Video-Single “The Last Son” vor

Mit “The Last Son” stellt die Progressive-Deathcore-Band Within The Ruins ihre neue Video-Single vor. Das neue Studioalbum “Phenomena II” wird am 23. August über MNRK Heavy veröffentlicht. Das Quartett aus Western Massachusetts besteht aus Joe Cocchi (Gitarre), Kevin McGuill (Schlagzeug), Paolo Galang (Bass, Clean Vocals) und Steve Tinnon (Lead Vocals).

“When you listen to us, we hope you feel like you found some fresh metal,” so Cocchi. “After doing anything for a long time, it’s easy to get stuck in your ways. So, we always try to present something you haven’t heard before—and you aren’t going to get anywhere else.”

“In ‘The Last Son,’ a planet is destroyed, and Earth becomes home for one of the only survivors of that world,” sagt Cocchi über ihre neueste Single. “For some, he’s an alien that doesn’t belong. For others, he’s the savior god they’ve been looking for. Whether they accept him, or reject him, he stays to protect the people he has adopted as his own.”

“Every song has a vibe,” sagt er weiter. “This one is slower for us. ‘The Last Son’ also has Superman-inspired lyrics that worked very well.”

Die Band schrieb und nahm in ihrer Heimatstadt Westfield, MA, auf, wobei Joe wieder als Produzent tätig war.

“We had written a handful of songs, and we were searching for inspiration,” erinnert sich Cocchi. “We wanted to celebrate the tenth anniversary of Phenomena, because it was a pinnacle point of our career. I wrote a demo that reminded Steve of Phenomena. So, it was his idea to create Phenomena II. The styles really aligned in terms of the unique guitar effects and the themes where each track tells a story from a comic book character’s point-of-view.”

© Within The Ruins – Phenomena II (Artwork)

Phenomena II Track Listing:

Enigma II

Castle In The Sky

Daywalker

Demon Killer

Level 12

Eater Of Worlds

The Last Son

Chaos Reigns

Death Mask

Corruption

A World On Fire

Pre-order:

https://wtr.ffm.to/phenomenaii